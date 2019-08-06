Energous Corporation: Energous and Delight Announce Availability of World's First WattUp Wirelessly Charged Hearable on Amazon

The Delight Oasis-RC Personal Sound Amplification Product (PSAP), designed in partnership with SK Telesys, is now available for U.S. sales on Amazon, as well as DelightPSAP.com

SAN JOSE, CA, AND SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019/ Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary Wireless Charging 2.0 technology, and Delight, a hearing aid solutions company, today announced that the WattUp-enabled Delight Oasis-RC personal sound amplification product (PSAP), designed in partnership with SK Telesys, is now available for U.S. sales on Amazon and on www.DelightPSAP.com.

"At Delight, we remain committed to innovation in the hearing sector and constantly challenge the status quo with our products. Today we are introducing the world's first hearable utilizing Energous' RF-based WattUp wireless charging to Amazon customers in the U.S., which is a key market for our product," said Jae Ho Kim, president and CEO of Delight.

The Delight Oasis-RC PSAP features Energous' WattUp wireless charging technology. With WattUp, users simply place the PSAP on the included charging pad to charge the device, so they no longer have to fiddle with and replace its batteries. The Oasis-RC PSAP amplifies environmental sound for users who experience difficulty hearing in certain environments, such as in the home, workplace, the outdoors or at social events.

"Having a product that features our WattUp technology launch on Amazon is a significant step forward in the launch of Wireless Charging 2.0," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "We see our RF-based WattUp wireless charging technology not only replacing coil-based charging where it's currently being used, but it will also revolutionize consumer electronics product applications where first generation, coil-based charging has not been widely adopted due to its many limitations."

"We are excited to see that the wirelessly charged Oasis-RC PSAP is now available in the U.S. market via Amazon. This is truly a next generation product that we believe solves the major pain point hearing aid and PSAP users have historically experienced, which is frequent battery replacement," said Dooroo Lim, manager at SK Telesys.

The Delight Oasis-RC PSAP is available now for U.S. sales on Amazon (right ear and left ear), as well as Delight's U.S. website, for a suggested retail price of $349 USD.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - Wireless Charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 215 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

About Delight

Since 2010, Delight has remained committed to creating cutting-edge solutions for hearing impaired individuals with the goal of improving their social lives and helping them live more enjoyably. Delight currently employs approximately 45 individuals who come from various areas of the healthcare field. Delight is focused on designing hearing aid solutions that are cutting-edge and offer exceptional convenience for users at affordable prices for everyone.

