Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
London, August 6
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Annual Financial Report
.
Electronic copies of the Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 May 2019, which includes the notice for the annual general meeting, are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Invesco website: http://www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts .
Alternatively, direct links to the web pages on the Invesco website dedicated to the four share classes are:
www.invesco.co.uk/selectuk
www.invesco.co.uk/selectglobal
www.invesco.co.uk/selectbr
www.invesco.co.uk/selectml
Hard copies of the annual report will shortly be posted to shareholders registered to receive them in paper format. Copies can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY or by email to investmenttrusts@invesco.com .
.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
06 August 2019