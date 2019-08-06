A consortium led by Jinko Power and Korea Electric Power Corp., as well as another group led by Japanese conglomerate Marubeni and French energy group Total, have submitted bids for Qatar's 700 MW solar tender. The final results will be announced in September.Major industrial groups, including Marubeni and Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco), have submitted bids on behalf of their respective consortia to Qatar General Electricity and Water Corp. (Kahramaa) for the Middle Eastern country's 700 MW solar tender. Last October, Kahramaa pre-qualified 16 bidders for the 700 MW solar tender. However, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...