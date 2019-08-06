A consortium led by Metito Utilities, JinkoSolar and Al Jomaih Energy and Water has won a tender to build a 45-55 MW grid-tied solar plant with a bid of $0.0749/kWh - the lowest ever seen in Bangladesh.A group of companies led by Metito Utilities and JinkoSolar has won a bid to build a 45-55 MW grid-tied PV array in Rangunia, in Bangladesh's Chittagong district. The consortium's winning bid of $0.0749/kWh, submitted to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on Aug. 4, is the lowest ever recorded in Bangladesh's nascent solar industry. Previously, the average price for solar electricity ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...