APHA Stock ProfitThe legal marijuana industry is transitioning from its growth phase into its profit phase as more and more markets open for business.One of the many benefits of this transition is that the biggest fear of investors- that marijuana stocks are overvalued and won't be making money any time soon-are assuaged. The result is that the top pot stocks will see big gains.That's exactly what's happening with Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA). Aphria stock jumped by more than 32% in after-market trading following an announcement on August 1 that the company became the first major Canadian pot producer to turn a net profit.APHA stock soared.

