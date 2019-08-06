Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.: Authentic Heroes Partnering with IMG & Football Greats Alliance to bring Football Greats collectibles to market

Authentic Heroes, a subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc (OTCQB:GFTX) signs deal with Football Greats Alliance

SOMERSET, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Authentic Heroes, an innovator of collectible apparel has announced a new partnership with IMG and its Football Greats Alliance (FGA), an organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of retired NFL athletes. The national partnership will introduce sports fans to a new line of Football Greats collectible apparel that will feature inspirational quotes from former players along with high-quality images, likeness and historical authentication of game-worn jerseys.

Hall of Famer, Brett Favre, former quarterback of the Green Bay Packers will be the new partnership's inaugural featured player. Authentic Heroes will feature Brett Favre's name, number and likeness on their unique style of hand-crafted, limited edition fan wear, created by utilizing a patent pending process to extract fibers from an on-field, game worn jersey and then digitally encoding the fibers into fabric and incorporating them into a limited edition collection of jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies and other wearables, providing sports fans with a unique opportunity to own a piece of history. For more information about how we create limited edition collectibles, watch a video at https://youtu.be/vQAwxQ6SJvA.

"We are pleased to work with FGA and IMG to connect football's fan base with their favorite retired players," said Paul Serbiak, Authentic Heroes' CEO. "Research has shown that fans want more selection of retired players' jerseys. Partnering with the FGA will provide unique collectible apparel products to sports fans nationwide, and we're honored to present them with the opportunity to celebrate these cultural icons," he added.

"We plan to accept pre-orders ahead of the actual release of the licensed articles. Due to the custom nature of our production process, this will allow fans to lock in their orders for a specific size," said Chris Giordano, president of Global Fiber Technologies, Authentic Heroes parent company. Global Fiber Technologies is an innovator in the textile fiber industry, focused on creating growth by developing and commercializing new technologies in selected areas of the industry.

Brett Weiss, Director of FGA stated: "We look forward to working with Authentic Heroes to create high-quality memorabilia products that celebrate the game's icons. The Authentic Heroes approach to licensed sports merchandise is a new and unique way to make on-field, game worn items accessible to a broader fan base."

The Brett Favre Apparel Collection will be one of the first Football Greats Authentic Heroes lines produced for the 2019-2020 season and will be available for pre-purchase at www.authenticheroes.com late summer 2019.

About Authentic Heroes, Inc.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, Authentic Heroes, Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc. Global Fiber Technologies (OTCQB:GFTX) is an innovator in the textile fiber industry, focused on creating growth by developing and commercializing new technologies in selected areas of the industry. Authentic Heroes has patent pending technology to take the fibers from a game worn jersey or concert worn item and create authenticated, limited edition jerseys or other wearable merchandise. For more information about Authentic Heroes, Inc. and its parent company, visit www. globalfibertechnologies.com.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries. The company manages some of the world's greatest sports figures and fashion icons; stages hundreds of live events and branded entertainment experiences annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in sports training and league development, as well as marketing, media and licensing for brands, sports organizations and collegiate institutions. IMG is part of the Endeavor network.

Safe Harbor Act

