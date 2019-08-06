Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Present at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference(R) on August 13th in Denver

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: EPM) today announced that the Company will be presenting at EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Westin Denver Downtown. Robert Herlin, Chairman of the Board, and Jason Brown, President and CEO, will be representing the Company with the Company's presentation scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time (11:30 a.m. Central Time). The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, https://www.theoilandgasconference.com/evolution-petroleum-corporation-inc/ or a link to the webcast will be accessible from the Company's home page at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management and development of producing oil and gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our largest current asset is our interest in a CO 2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts:

Jason Brown, President & CEO, jbrown@EvolutionPetroleum.com

David Joe, SVP & CFO, djoe@EvolutionPetroleum.com

(713) 935-0122

