Dara Torres Joins CaniBrands as Chief Wellness and Lifestyle Officer

WALNUT CREEK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / CaniBrands Inc. (CaniBrands) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dara Torres Most-Medaled Female US Olympic Athlete, Mother, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Entrepreneur, TV Personality & Motivational Speaker as Chief Lifestyle & Wellness Officer (CLWO), Partner, and Global Spokesperson.

Dara's newly created role is to educate and inform consumers about the benefits of CBD and the life changing products from CaniBrands through their next-generation CBD wellness solutions. She will help raise awareness on a range of products and inform customers of various benefits CBD can provide to improve everyday life. As the most-medaled female US Olympian, swimmer, author, mother and CBD advocate, Dara believes in the many ways CBD can help with sports injury recovery and overall wellness-particularly through its possible hydration and anti-inflammation properties; including athletes, postpartum women and baby boomers.

"I have been called by many companies offering me opportunities to work in the CBD industry, but it was only when I tried CaniBrands products-and experienced the benefits firsthand-that I knew I needed to become a part of the team. I love that CaniBrands is putting forward next generation products with a philosophy that perfectly fits sports, fitness, and wellness lifestyles-in and out of the gym," said Dara.

CaniBrands Inc., CEO and Co-Founder Chris Lord sees this opportunity as a perfect match, "Dara is an incredible and internationally recognized athlete with accomplishments very few can say they have achieved. We know her determination and passion will translate as a global advocate for the unique benefits of our trusted CBD-infused products-nationally in the USA and soon in Canada and Europe."

Dara Torres is committed to CaniBrands' mission in providing customers the highest quality products, improving experiences, enhancing a culture of wellness, and promoting personal well-being through her role as CLWO, partner, and global spokesperson.

ABOUT CANIBRANDS

CaniBrands Inc. is a next-generation consumer products company that provides more choices, more experiences, more often to the emerging cannabis and CBD markets. With a growing family of lifestyle brands including OMG Farms, Sonder and CaniBrands, the company manufactures and sells hemp-derived CBD products online across the US and has entered the California market with cannabis-based products. Initial products include cartridge and ready-to-use vape pens, balms, creams, oral sprays, and sublingual oils made with raw, whole, plant cannabinoids and CBD isolate. For more information, visit the corporate website www.canibrandsglobal.com or the ecommerce site www.CaniBrands.com.

ABOUT DARA TORRES

Dara Torres is a highly sought-after motivational speaker, having spoken to over 500 companies in her career about overcoming obstacles, aligning your body and mind for maximum performance, and dealing with the guilt of parenthood as you attempt greatness and many other universal themes.

As a decorated athlete, dedicated mom and fantastic CBD advocate Dara Torres is a force to be reckoned with in the water and out. A small business entrepreneur, Dara has become certified in and co-owns a Barre Method studio in MA. Now living in Florida, Dara is looking into extending her opportunities as an investor and entrepreneur with emerging best in category companies. www.daratorres.com/

