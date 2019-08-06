Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering renewable energy stocks through its portal www.renewableenergystocks.com issues an exclusive interview with solar analyst J. Peter Lynch and Pablo Diaz, CEO of Direct Solar of America and Direct Solar Capital, a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING).

Both experts share insight into the success solar has had this year, recently seeing its best quarter in history, as well as the shift in investor sentiment with the demand of greener solutions, driven in large part by millennials.

Listen to the Podcast interview with J. Peter Lynch:

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/073119-Cleantech-PeterLynch.mp3

Listen to the Podcast interview with Pablo Diaz, CEO of Direct Solar of America and Direct Solar Capital, a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING).

https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/2019/073119-PabloDiaz.mp3

J. Peter Lynch has worked for 36 years as a Wall Street security analyst, an independent security analyst and private investor in small emerging technology companies. He has been actively involved in following developments in the renewable energy sector since 1977 and is regarded as an expert in this field.

Lynch discusses how 2019 is the year of solar and how for the first time, solar has the economics solidly on its side.

Pablo Diaz, CEO of Direct Solar of America and Direct Solar Capital, a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) discusses recent news and developments including "Direct Solar Achieves $3,419,312 in Solar Contracts in Just 60 Days."

When asked about recent sales of SinglePoint's Direct Solar and if that was an indicator of the trends, Lynch noted, "For a lot of smaller companies starting up at this time; you will see them get bought out by the bigger solar companies."

Diaz also shares insight into the recent news that they have added a new arm, Direct Solar Capital, an alternative energy financing solution.

We talked about the shift in investor sentiment for greener futures that is seen in recent market investing.

"Lowering our carbon footprint, how do we do that? Well there's only a few ways we can, and solar is at the top of that solution chain. It's created a reality where there's some real social growth and in the same context some economic achievements that are really quite compelling….It's exciting when you see a solution driving economic returns and are also helping society at the same time…. We are going through great transformation from old technology to new technology."

We Spoke to Pablo on recent news of Direct Solar's new financing arm, Direct Solar Capital.

"Lots of Wall Street capital on residential and there is a lot of capital for big utility scale projects, what's been missing is small and mid-cap funding for commercial projects…just like we created a solution for consumers with direct solar, we are also creating a solution with Direct Solar Capital."

As the interview continued, Pablo's passion for the solar industry and to the success of Direct Solar's achievements was evident.

Diaz said passionately, "Let me tell you why I love solar. One- when we leave a customer's location they are in a better economic situation then before we arrived; they are winning. Two- the environment wins, I personally love that. Three- the enterprise, the organization wins. Again a win, a win, and a win. That trifecta of solutions is a beautiful place to be."

Listen to the podcast for Pablo's full answer of why he says working with SinglePoint is

"A positive, a positive and positive."

Summing up the sector and the sentiment, Lynch noted, "Since I have been involved in all the ups and downs of solar, what I see now that is most exciting is that dollars and sense are on solar's side. Millennials are all for solar. In the United States, when people are surveyed, the number one thing they want is for the country to use more solar and wind and the second thing they want is the legalization of cannabis. So, I guess the millennials are driving the truck here."

Investor Ideas has created a stock directory of publicly traded cleantech stocks for investors to use as a research tool to start trading and investing in the sector.

