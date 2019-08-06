Financing from new and existing investors enables HawkEye 360 to develop and deploy its full constellation of satellites and product lines by 2021 and brings total capital raised to date to over $100 million

Herndon, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - HawkEye 360 Inc., the first commercial company to use formation flying satellites to create a new class of radio frequency (RF) data and data analytic products, today announced that it has secured $70 million in Series B financing. This financing capitalizes the company's business plan to include buildout and launch of the HawkEye 360 commercial satellite constellation and development of the company's line of RF analytic products by 2021. Round participants include new investors Airbus and Esri, existing investors Razor's Edge Ventures, Allied Minds, and Shield Capital Partners, and additional undisclosed parties.





HawkEye 360 Delivers Global RF Knowledge for Actionable Insight



With this Series B financing, HawkEye 360 will focus on scaling its business to provide the fastest and most relevant RF analytics in the market to support rapidly growing customer demand. Today, HawkEye 360 is delivering products to customers using its first cluster of three formation flying satellites and fabricating a second satellite cluster for launch in early 2020. This financing supports the development and launch of four additional clusters, forming a fully operational constellation of 18 highly capable satellites with rapid global revisit.

"Receiving an investment of this size, especially for a pioneering space start-up, reaffirms the value investors place on the advanced capabilities of our satellites and the highly innovative RF data analytic products we are delivering to customers," said John Serafini, Chief Executive Officer, HawkEye 360. "This financing not only capitalizes the development of our full constellation, but also provides exceptional access to European markets through our new investor and distribution partner, Airbus. We are honored to have such a phenomenal group of investors supporting our work, our team, and our vision for the future of space-based RF analytics."

Since being founded in 2015, HawkEye 360 has now raised over $100 million in funding. HawkEye 360 launched its first satellite cluster in December 2018 and brought its first product, RFGeo, to market in April of this year. RFGeo identifies and locates the position of a broad range of RF emitters, such as X-band navigation radars, VHF push-to-talk radios, satellite terminals, and emergency beacons. The company's pioneering geospatial data layer reveals patterns of activity and provides valuable insights for maritime, defense/intelligence, telecommunications, and crisis response applications.

"The capital markets are now determining the leaders of the emerging commercial space marketplace. This funding demonstrates the strength of HawkEye 360's team, business plan, and ability to execute on commitments," said Mark Spoto, Chairman of HawkEye 360's Board of Directors and Managing Director at Razor's Edge. "This company's exceptional leadership and hardworking team of innovators have accomplished a series of major milestones. The Board and investor syndicate look forward to further successes as HawkEye 360 continues to expand services both in the U.S. marketplace and internationally."

"We are joining the funding of HawkEye 360 at an important time in their growth," said Evert Dudok, Head of Communications, Intelligence and Security & Member of the Executive Committee at Airbus Defence and Space. "Analytics from space is a game-changer for the industry and HawkEye 360's satellite data are highly complementary to Airbus' global portfolio of optical and synthetic aperture radar satellites. Therefore, we believe our investment will support accelerating their plans and be of mutual business benefit to our companies in the future."

PJT Partners LP served as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to HawkEye 360 in connection with the Series B capital raise. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel for the company in connection with the transaction.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a Radio Frequency (RF) data analytics company. We operate a first-of-its-kind commercial satellite constellation to identify, process and geolocate a broad set of RF signals. We extract value from this unique data through proprietary algorithms, fusing it with other sources to create powerful analytical products that solve hard challenges for our global customers. Our products include maritime domain awareness and spectrum mapping and monitoring; our customers include a wide range of commercial, government and international entities.

