SpendEdge, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, has announced the completion of their latest article on thekey benefits of purchasing and inventory management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005506/en/

Today, businesses have started witnessing a dramatic increase in profits by following a modernized and strategic approach to purchasing and inventory management. They can significantly boost their brand value and gain a competitive advantage. However, to reap such benefits, companies need to improve their purchasing and inventory management process. They need to maintain items in stock to address customers' demand.

Improving the purchasing and inventory management process is vital for companies to increase profits. Request a free proposal to access our solution portfolio for free.

At SpendEdge, we understand that improving purchasing and inventory management process is vital for companies to reap monetary benefits. And to help companies know more about it, we have compiled a list of benefits that an effective purchasing and inventory management process can deliver.

Benefits of Purchasing and Inventory Management

Prevent dead stock

Companies often find it challenging to maintain the right inventory size. They either run out of in-demand items and face losses in terms of money and brand value or overstock supplies and waste valuable floor space. By improving purchasing and inventory management capabilities, companies can prevent dead stock storage, purchase goods to maintain proper stocks, and lower their inventory costs.

Want to minimize dead stock storage situation? Contact our experts to obtain detailed insights regarding the purchasing and inventory management best practices.

Implement just-in-time strategy

Ordering the exact amount of stock and moving it quickly is usually not possible for companies due to supply chain logistics issues. With real time purchasing and inventory management capabilities, companies can streamline their ordering process and purchase items when in-stock items reach a specified threshold. They can also facilitate accurate ordering practices and maintain the right size inventory with the aid of inventory control data.

Streamlining the ordering process can help companies maintain the right inventory size. Request a free demo from our experts to gain exclusive access to our web-based procurement platform.

Greater value from suppliers

Procuring supplies on an ongoing basis and developing an enduring relationship with suppliers can reduce one-off purchases and add value to businesses. It can help companies garner higher cost savings, increase competitive advantage, fine-tune schedules and build a level of trust with suppliers.

To know more about the benefits of purchasing and inventory management, request more information from our experts now!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Want more information? We're happy to help! Tell us more about your business challenges.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005506/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us