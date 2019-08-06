International law firm Proskauer announced today the arrival of Leith Moghli as a partner in its market leading Global Private Funds Practice, based in London.

"We are very excited to welcome Leith to the Proskauer team," said Nigel van Zyl. "We are committed to the strategic growth and expansion of our global funds practice to ensure our clients continue to have access to the very best talent. Leith's hire is one of a number of significant developments in our implementation of that strategy. His experience representing leading sponsors and institutional investors across a range of industries will be a valuable asset to our clients."

Mr. Moghli advises fund sponsors and financial institutions on the formation of their investment vehicles across a broad range of strategies and asset classes, with a particular emphasis on secondary, debt, private equity, venture capital, infrastructure, natural resources, and energy funds. He also has extensive experience advising on secondary transactions. Additionally, he counsels fund managers on carried interest, co-investment and other incentive arrangements, including leveraged co-investments and separate account arrangements.

Recently named Fund Formation Team of the Year in Europe by Private Equity International, Proskauer's international Private Funds Group continues to be a leader in the industry. The 150+ lawyer global team is comprised of multidisciplinary specialists dedicated to the investment management space, including funds, tax, regulatory and compliance, fund finance, ERISA, and litigation lawyers.

In the past 12 months, Proskauer has advised on more than 150 funds targeting over $68 billion in committed capital. In addition, the Firm has advised on over 140 secondary transactions, with an aggregate deal value of $20 billion+. The Firm's technical strength combined with extensive experience across virtually all sectors of the industry enables us to have unparalleled insight and market intelligence.

