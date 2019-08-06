Barksdale Capital Corp.: Barksdale Closes San Antonio Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Barksdale Capital Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQB:BRKCF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the acquisition of the San Antonio property announced July 16, 2019 ("Acquisition"). Barksdale issued 898,809 common shares of the Company to Teck Resources Inc ("Teck") as part of the Acquisition. All shares issued to Teck are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring December 2, 2019.

Barksdale Capital Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and is surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP

Rick Trotman

President, CEO and Director

778-588-7145

Rick@barksdalecapital.com

Terri Anne Welyki

Vice President of Communications

778-238-2333

TerriAnne@barksdalecapital.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdalecapital.com or visit www.BarksdaleCapital.com.

