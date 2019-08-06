The "B2B Copywriting Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Take a one-day copywriting training course, with one of the UK's most experienced B2B writers

The ability to write with impact and to give objective feedback on written content is a key skill for B2B marketers at all levels. 78% of B2B content marketers associate quality content with improved results and the five most effective content formats are all text-based.

In short, the better your writing, the better your results.

In this hands-on, one-day workshop, leading B2B copywriter David McGuire will share a clear, structured approach to writing and reviewing professional B2B marketing copy creating content that delivers on your objectives.

Designed specifically with B2B marketers in mind

This is no generic writing course. With 15 years' dedicated B2B writing experience, David has created this course to address the real issues B2B marketers face like how to:

Write with authority and power, and avoid common B2B mistakes

Make technical subjects clear and compelling without dumbing down

Obtain better quality content from stakeholders and writers

Succeed in popular B2B content formats, including blog posts, emails and web copy

Humanise your brand through smart use of voice and tone

You'll leave with an armful of practical tips you can apply straight away that is nothing like the English lessons we learned at school.

Learn from one of the UK's leading B2B copywriters

David is the creative director at Radix Communications, the UK's largest copywriting agency dedicated to B2B marketing content. He writes for B2B brands like Adobe, Oracle, Castrol and Mitsubishi, on subjects as diverse as engineering processes, human resources transformation and cybersecurity risk.

At Radix, part of David's role is to help mentor and train the next generation of professional B2B copywriters giving him a practical, workshop approach. He's also an experienced presenter, hosting both the UK's national copywriting conference and the Good Copy, Bad Copy podcast.

Key Topics Covered

Yours to keep: copy structures and templates for the whole marketing funnel

Alongside professional hints and tips, David will give you the tools, structures and templates he uses every day when crafting content throughout the whole B2B marketing funnel:

A structured, five-point hierarchy for evaluating any B2B copy

Briefing forms, ensuring you have everything you need to write well

Multi-purpose structures for blog posts and other content types

A unique, graphic tool to help you visualise voice and tone

