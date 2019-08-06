Experion Holdings Ltd.: Serenas Lawsuit Amended to Remove Claim for 10,270,437 Shares or $5,546,035 as Against Experion Holdings Ltd

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Experion Holdings Ltd. ("Experion" or the "Company") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF) (Frankfurt: MB31), formerly Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., today reports with respect to the litigation launched by Stephen Serenas and Pacific Executive Capital Corp, previously reported by the Company on June 8, 2019. The Plaintiffs have filed an Amended Notice of Civil Claim with the BC Supreme Court that has removed the claim for 10,270,437 shares, or alternatively $5,546,035, as against Experion Holdings Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc. Accordingly, the Plaintiffs are no longer seeking an order for 10,270,437 shares, or alternatively $5,546,035, from either Experion Holdings Ltd. or Experion Biotechnologies Inc. (they continue to seek this relief from other defendants). By means of various allegations in the Amended Notice of Civil Claim, the Plaintiffs are continuing to pursue Experion Holdings Ltd. and Experion Biotechnologies Inc. for wrongful dismissal and other relief, including 149,625 restricted stock units. Experion Holdings Ltd. and Experion Biotechnologies Inc. intend to continue to vigorously defend against the remaining claims.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC; and EFX Laboratories Inc., a medical products production and clinical research company based in Calgary, AB.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Medical, Adult-use, and Wellness and Therapeutic products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

