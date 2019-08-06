The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 7 August 2019 in the ISIN's below. ISIN: DK0060732980 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 31,380,953 shares (DKK 31,380,953) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 4,219,046 shares (DKK 4,219,046) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 35,599,999shares (DKK 35,599,999) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1,75 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP PREF --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 140100 --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060093607 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Capital Stam --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 45,500,000 shares (DKK 45,500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 500,000 shares (DKK 500,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 46,000,000 shares (DKK 46,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1,90 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHCAP ST --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 43432 --------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ ______ For further information, please contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=733643