MPX International Corporation: MPX International Adds New Senior Management to Support International Growth

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE:MPXI)(OTC PINK:MPXOF) is pleased to announce that Dr. Amer Cheema and Nicholas Varone are joining the Company as its Vice President, Cultivation and Director of Extraction and Processing, respectively.

Dr. Cheema is an award winning and highly motivated professional with a Ph.D. in Plant Physiology and Biochemistry from the University of Guelph, an International Advanced Diploma in Computer Science and Human Resource Management and over 25 years of multidimensional experience and leadership background in new business development in the cannabis industry and a variety of other plant productions. Dr. Cheema's experience includes being Head Grower at The Green Organic Dutchman and Director of Cultivation at Goldleaf Pharm/FIRG Inc., a subsidiary of Pyxus International. He brings diverse experience as a cannabis cultivation specialist, hydroponics culture specialist, project management leader, team builder, researcher/teacher and scientist. He has developed a unique "2-step direct flowering cultivation method coupled with other scientific techniques" which provides a methodology to increase the yield of cannabis 100% compared to the industry average high, while maintaining high cannabinoid content.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Cheema to our management team," commented W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPX International. "As we continue to develop and manage our operations in Canada, Europe, South Africa, Australia and elsewhere, Dr. Cheema's experience and expertise in advanced horticultural methodologies will be of critical importance to the speed of implementation as well as the quality and yield of our cannabis cultivation projects."

Joining MPXI as its Director of Extraction and Processing, the Company welcomes Nicholas Varone. With a degree in Science and several years of extraction experience in multiple U.S. states, Mr. Varone has worked with multiple state-licensed facilities from start-ups to large-scale producers. He brings to MPXI expertise with both hydrocarbon and solventless extraction, lab design, SOP preparation and facility management. Mr. Varone will be working closely with MPXI's management teams in Canada, Switzerland, Malta, Australia and South Africa as they continue to build-out and operate the Company's extraction and processing functions in each of these countries.

