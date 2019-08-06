Reshaping the future of application and data integration with a modern, unified integration platform for hybrid cloud environments

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, is honored to debut as a Visionary in Gartner's "Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, 2019"*. This latest distinction follows Gartner's recognition of SnapLogic earlier this year as a Leader in the "Magic Quadrant for Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)" for the fourth consecutive year. SnapLogic believes these combined recognitions testify to the company's strength as a unified platform that supports both application and data integration in hybrid cloud environments, and as the ideal choice for enterprises looking to consolidate multiple integration platforms into a single platform that can do it all.

"We're thrilled that Gartner has recognized SnapLogic as a Visionary in this year's Data Integration Tools Magic Quadrant," said Craig Stewart, SVP of Product at SnapLogic. "The cloud is forcing radical change in the data integration market. As cloud infrastructure and services transform how companies store, process, and analyze data, enterprises are seeking a singular platform that is purpose-built for the cloud, can handle both app and data integration, and is easy to use while also able to address complex enterprise requirements. We believe SnapLogic is well positioned to lead the market into the future as enterprises increasingly choose one platform for all their hybrid cloud app and data integration projects."

According to Gartner, "The data integration tool market is resurging as new requirements for hybrid/intercloud integration, active metadata and augmented data management force a rethink of existing practices." Gartner estimates that data integration tool market revenue topped $3.2 billion in 2018.

In its report, Gartner noted the importance of aligning application and data integration infrastructure: "The expansion of vendors' capabilities into application integration provides opportunities to use tools that exploit common areas of both technologies to deliver shared benefits. Organizations have begun to pursue data integration and application integration in a synergistic way in order to exploit their intersection. This combined capability of integration patterns is a key component in enabling an HIP-inspired infrastructure."

In the past year, SnapLogic introduced several data integration innovations to help companies more easily connect and transform their complex data sources in order to accelerate their analytics, big data, and data science initiatives. In May 2018, SnapLogic introduced SnapLogic eXtreme to help data engineers operationalize cloud-based big data integrations. In November 2018, the company launched a new self-service solution to accelerate the development and deployment of machine learning with minimal coding, called SnapLogic Data Science. Also in November 2018, the company introduced SnapLogic for B2B Integration to seamlessly exchange information with business partners and suppliers, as well as SnapLogic Data Catalog for enhanced data governance, transparency, and visibility.

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to speed all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

To learn more about SnapLogic's data integration offering and Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, visit the SnapLogic website.

Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools, 2019" by Ehtisham Zaidi, Eric Thoo, Nick Heudecker, August 1, 2019.

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005323/en/

Contacts:

Scott Behles

SnapLogic

scott.behles@snaplogic.com

+1 415-571-4462

Gemma Smith

Kaizo for SnapLogic

snaplogic@kaizo.co.uk

+44 (0)203 176 4700