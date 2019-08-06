Internet Marketing Company: Can VIN Etching Help Drivers Save Money on Car Insurance?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Carinsuranceshoppingsource.com has launched a new blog post that explains how VIN etching can help drivers pay lower car insurance premiums.

To save money on car insurance, many car owners choose to etch their VIN onto their vehicles. VIN etching is known to deter many thieves. Very few thieves bother to change all the etched glass components of a vehicle.

Before etching the glass components of their vehicles, drivers should know the following:

VIN etching is fast and easy . VIN etching involves the permanent stenciling of a vehicle 17-digit vehicle identification number onto the windshield and all the window glass components of a vehicle. This procedure can be done with lasers, chemicals, or mechanical techniques and it takes only 10-15 minutes to be completed.

VIN etching can be done in multiple places. Drivers that are purchasing new vehicles can get VIN etching from some dealerships. Usually, VIN etching is done at a body shop or local mechanic. Drivers can even purchase DIY etching kits. Sometimes, the police can organize free etching events in areas where there are many vehicle thefts.

Eligibility. No matter how old the car is, the owner can etch it anyway. Drivers that got involved in accidents and all of the glass components of their vehicles need to be replaced, should consider VIN etching their new glass components.

Save money. Insurers are offering significant discounts to drivers that take measures to protect their vehicles and passengers. Drivers that have VIN etched their vehicles can get a discount that is between 5% to 15%. VIN etching is an effective anti-theft device. To obtain the discount, drivers will have to submit proof to their insurers.

"VIN etching is an effective method used to deter most thieves. The value of a stolen car with VIN etching is significantly lower and most thieves don't bother trying to steal them anyway", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

