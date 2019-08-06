The "B2B Customer Experience Training" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following best practice and hands-on exercises, this one-day B2B customer experience training course will show you how to design the best and most profitable CX for your audience segments.

In this course, you'll learn how to listen and understand who your clients really are, and how to match their needs with your company to finally create a golden space, where you create a truly compelling competitive advantage.

You'll learn how to use CX management and design to:

Increase the lifetime value of customers and profitability.

Improve your brand value through customer satisfaction.

Identify and fix broken processes in the buying cycle.

Achieve the objectives of your GTM strategy by creating specific customer journeys for different customer segments.

Key Topics Covered

You'll learn how to:

Make sense of all the interactions a customer has with your company, from the first touch to repeat loyal customer.

Identify new roles and responsibilities, company-wide.

Run a modern CX audit: what is it, where to start, and how to do it. The course also provides you with a touchpoint template to take back to the office.

Pinpoint key customer experience metrics and learn how to measure them.

Make use of marketing automation (and other tools) to provide personalised journeys for your customers.

The course provider will then compare the customer experience design you've created with blueprints from CX game-changing companies to make sure you can embed excellent customer experience at every customer interaction. Finally, we'll explore the key metrics you need to make sure you keep optimising the experience of your customer journey.

