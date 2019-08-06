PayByPhone: PaybyPhone Announces Yuru Wang As Vice President Of Software Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayByPhone, the global leader in mobile parking payments, today announced that Yuru Wang has been named Vice President of Software Development. An experienced technology and software development leader, Wang joins PayByPhone from SAP, where he was Vice President of Engineering. In his new position, Wang will oversee software development for PayByPhone's global operations.



"PayByPhone is on an exciting growth trajectory, and Yuru Wang will be a fantastic addition to help achieve that growth," said Andy Gruber, PayByPhone's CEO. "Yuru brings a wealth of experience in software development and in scaling companies quickly. His experience will be vital as we continue to innovate as an organization, launching industry-leading solutions to make people's journeys easier."

Yuru brings with him over two decades of experience in software development and holds a master's in computer science from the University of Saskatchewan. He has a proven track record of building and scaling successful technology teams and while navigating through fast organizational growth. In addition to leading the software development strategy for PayByPhone, Wang will be responsible for overseeing the expansion of the technology and information teams.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the company during such an exciting time of growth," said Wang. "PayByPhone is at an energizing point in their journey with seemingly limitless potential in front of them. I look forward to building great products together and delivering innovative solutions to mobility."

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 100 million transactions totaling more than $400 million USD in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.