Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Aug-2019 / 15:24 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that Director Richard Fuller today exercised the following options to subscribe for 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company: 2,592 options granted at a price of GBP5.78 each in July 2010 3,228 options granted at a price of GBP7.09 each in July 2011 4,765 options granted at a price of GBP7.05 each in July 2012 3,747 options granted at a price of GBP9.10 each in July 2013 The shares were transferred to Mr. Fuller from the Company's Treasury Shares account. Mr. Fuller then sold the shares resulting from the exercise on the London Stock Exchange at a price per share of GBP10.70. Following the transfer of 14,332 'A' ordinary shares from the Company's Treasury Shares account on the above share options exercise the issued share capital for 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each is 33,578,093 of which 1,445,814 (4.31%) are held in treasury. This annou ncement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4. Enquiries to: Bethan Flavin Assistant Company Secretary 6 August 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 15894 EQS News ID: 852849 End of Announcement EQS News Service

