Digité, Inc.: Digite Announces Swiftly Plug-in for JIRA

The Plug-In Allows for Lean Analytics and Benchmarking for JIRA teams

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Digité, Inc., a leading Lean/ Agile tools company, announced the launch of its plug-in for the Atlassian JIRA Agile product on the Atlassian Marketplace.

Announcing the launch, Digité Co-founder and CEO, AV Sridhar said, "Lean/ Agile transformation has become a big push for the corporate world as they ramp up their Digital Transformation initiatives. When embarking on such a program, they need to be able to benchmark and baseline their current capability, so that they can do comparative measurements all along their journey, and determine whether the transformation initiative is helping them improve flow, reduce lead time to market and improve delivery of value to the customer or requires intervention / course correction. Swiftly enables them to do that."

Digité has been at the forefront of Lean/ Agile development and management solutions, providing rich insight with data-driven predictive analytics to technology organizations. Some of the largest global organizations such as Amazon, United Health Group, Cognizant, Infosys and Wipro are Digité's top customers.

Elaborating on the product, Ram Subramanian, VP - Sales for Digité, said "We launched Swiftly last year. It has helped numerous companies visualize their data buried deep inside any of their workflow tools. The Swiftly plug-in for JIRA enables interactive analysis of JIRA data. While static dashboards available in JIRA have value, Swiftly's ability to interact dynamically with data or the ability to replay a board to observe trends, makes analysis more immersive and insightful. Swiftly's predictive capabilities, based on principles of Monte Carlo simulation, help executives reliably predict throughput based on past data. Ingesting JIRA data into Swiftly is also seamless and automated".

The Swiftly JIRA Plug-in provides a powerful set of capabilities to JIRA teams to analyze:

Demand vs. Capacity balance

Work inflow and outflow trends

Interactive analysis of lead time/ cycle time and throughput performance

Board replay to help observe repetitive trends/ issues

Forecast of future delivery with various levels of confidence

To learn more about Swiftly for JIRA, please visit the Swiftly page or visit the Atlassian Marketplace. To get a personalized demo, please contact sales@digite.com.

About Digité, Inc:

Digité, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based provider of leading-edge collaborative Agile and Lean/ Kanban products for Software/ Product Development Lifecycle, Global Delivery of technology Programs and Projects, DevOps and Project Portfolio Management. Its products SwiftEnterprise, SwiftKanban, SwiftEASe and SwiftSync are used by some of the largest IT, software and technology companies with geographically distributed global teams. Digite has over 900,000 users worldwide. All of its products are available in SaaS and On-Premise versions. Digite is headquartered in Cupertino, CA and has offices in India and UK. For more details, please visit https://www.digite.com.

JIRA and Atlassian are trademarks of Atlassian, Inc.

