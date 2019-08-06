Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30, 2019:

21,500 shares

€23,128,324.76

In the first half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of buy-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 978

Number of sell-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 1,877

Buy-side traded volume in the half-year period: 355,053 shares, €20,738,000.46

Sell-side traded volume in the half-year period: 683,772 shares, €40,526,428.31

Recap:

At the previous statement date (December 31, 2018), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

350,219 shares

€3,357,352.31

In the second half of 2018, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of buy-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 2,204

Number of sell-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 1,663

Buy-side traded volume in the half-year period: 745,358 shares, €43,387,529.10

Sell-side traded volume in the half-year period: 485,139 shares, €29,157,173.20

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

0 shares

€7,000,000

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 978 355,053 20,738,000.46 1,877 683,772 40,526,428.31 02/01/2019 36 13,781 675,544.62 03/01/2019 7 5,000 240,500.00 11 1,000 48,150.00 04/01/2019 33 8,000 392,400.00 07/01/2019 2 2,000 99,460.00 08/01/2019 11 2,005 97,823.95 16 6,500 324,155.00 09/01/2019 20 2,500 126,000.00 10/01/2019 30 2,000 101,760.00 14/01/2019 41 17,000 853,740.00 15/01/2019 2 1,000 50,080.00 8 2,000 101,260.00 16/01/2019 14 4,500 224,820.00 9 3,000 151,080.00 17/01/2019 5 5,000 252,500.00 18/01/2019 4 5,505 280,755.00 21/01/2019 19 2,500 127,300.00 8 1,000 51,180.00 22/01/2019 3 1,500 76,500.00 1 500 25,550.00 23/01/2019 7 2,000 101,600.00 1 1,021 52,581.50 25/01/2019 23 15,710 818,176.80 28/01/2019 6 2,500 129,100.00 29/01/2019 8 1,269 66,343.32 31/01/2019 12 2,500 129,300.00 01/02/2019 3 2,500 130,900.00 04/02/2019 6 1,000 52,080.00 13 2,500 130,950.00 05/02/2019 85 24,373 1,290,306.62 06/02/2019 3 500 26,560.00 30 13,627 726,182.83 07/02/2019 18 10,000 527,000.00 08/02/2019 12 5,000 260,500.00 11/02/2019 9 2,000 104,140.00 5 2,000 105,060.00 12/02/2019 11 5,000 265,650.00 13/02/2019 6 1,000 52,880.00 8 2,000 107,120.00 14/02/2019 29 25,000 1,396,000.00 15/02/2019 68 24,500 1,389,885.00 18/02/2019 11 3,000 175,470.00 19/02/2019 72 15,000 861,750.00 20/02/2019 17 11,500 666,885.00 21/02/2019 32 12,000 697,440.00 22/02/2019 15 6,500 379,665.00 25/02/2019 26 3,000 176,460.00 26/02/2019 35 18,500 1,089,465.00 27/02/2019 14 3,000 174,300.00 28/02/2019 6 2,000 115,080.00 13 2,000 115,940.00 01/03/2019 1 1,000 58,180.00 04/03/2019 8 4,000 235,800.00 05/03/2019 4 1,000 58,400.00 07/03/2019 12 4,000 232,600.00 08/03/2019 5 619 35,840.10 11/03/2019 1 381 22,059.90 10 1,381 81,009.46 12/03/2019 10 3,000 176,850.00 13/03/2019 59 19,619 1,172,431.44 14/03/2019 9 7,500 450,675.00 15/03/2019 59 22,500 1,356,975.00 19/03/2019 10 2,000 120,880.00 20/03/2019 9 2,500 150,250.00 3 8,000 484,000.00 22/03/2019 22 11,000 648,340.00 25/03/2019 6 5,000 294,100.00 26/03/2019 17 7,000 407,190.00 32 7,000 411,040.00 29/03/2019 15 9,500 564,585.00 01/04/2019 4 2,000 119,700.00 17 8,000 480,720.00 02/04/2019 2 1,033 62,186.60 13 4,000 241,640.00 03/04/2019 24 8,718 529,182.60 67 21,751 1,323,765.86 04/04/2019 6 1,000 61,300.00 10 3,000 184,530.00 05/04/2019 13 4,000 246,200.00 08/04/2019 33 10,000 616,600.00 09/04/2019 19 5,439 333,791.43 9 5,000 308,500.00 10/04/2019 33 13,000 799,370.00 11/04/2019 48 16,000 988,480.00 12/04/2019 32 7,000 434,210.00 15/04/2019 27 7,000 434,840.00 16/04/2019 28 13,000 812,890.00 17/04/2019 15 7,000 442,470.00 18/04/2019 30 9,000 576,720.00 23/04/2019 8 2,000 129,200.00 24/04/2019 3 1,000 64,800.00 25/04/2019 7 3,000 192,090.00 7 3,000 192,810.00 26/04/2019 2 1,000 64,000.00 6 2,000 128,600.00 29/04/2019 3 1,000 64,500.00 55 15,000 976,050.00 30/04/2019 7 3,000 197,100.00 02/05/2019 52 22,000 1,385,780.00 3 1,000 63,500.00 03/05/2019 5 1,000 62,000.00 06/05/2019 58 18,561 1,139,831.01 07/05/2019 20 7,000 430,290.00 15 8,000 493,200.00 08/05/2019 29 7,939 486,025.58 13 5,000 308,500.00 09/05/2019 92 18,061 1,089,258.91 10/05/2019 11 4,000 242,720.00 13/05/2019 63 18,000 1,072,440.00 1 1,000 59,800.00 14/05/2019 52 18,000 1,083,420.00 15/05/2019 7 3,000 182,700.00 16/05/2019 4 1,000 60,600.00 22 7,241 443,945.71 20/05/2019 16 6,000 365,700.00 3 1,000 61,000.00 21/05/2019 30 6,759 415,610.91 22/05/2019 15 3,114 191,791.26 14 4,365 270,673.65 23/05/2019 27 10,886 666,767.50 5 2,000 122,900.00 24/05/2019 5 2,000 123,100.00 14 4,000 246,600.00 27/05/2019 3 3,000 184,200.00 18 3,000 185,070.00 28/05/2019 8 4,000 246,320.00 38 7,635 471,919.35 31/05/2019 28 8,500 511,190.00 2 1,000 60,480.00 03/06/2019 14 14,000 821,800.00 19 10,000 591,700.00 04/06/2019 48 20,500 1,214,215.00 54 26,000 1,547,520.00 05/06/2019 6 4,000 240,800.00 28 12,054 727,699.98 06/06/2019 29 16,000 965,280.00 47 13,946 845,406.52 07/06/2019 3 2,000 120,800.00 48 30,000 1,831,500.00 11/06/2019 7 2,000 126,200.00 14/06/2019 2 1,016 62,992.00 2 516 32,229.36 17/06/2019 8 2,000 125,800.00 18/06/2019 62 20,000 1,265,400.00 19/06/2019 2 4,000 252,600.00 20/06/2019 8 4,000 256,120.00 21/06/2019 12 3,000 192,990.00 24/06/2019 3 2,000 128,000.00 25/06/2019 13 6,000 382,380.00 1 1,000 64,000.00 26/06/2019 14 8,000 506,000.00 2 2,000 126,800.00 27/06/2019 9 6,000 379,200.00 14 10,000 635,200.00 28/06/2019 23 8,000 511,680.00

Key financial dates:

2019 nine-month results: November 7, 2019

"Quiet period 1 " starts October 8, 2019

"Quiet period " starts October 8, 2019 2019 annual results: February 13, 2020

"Quiet period1" starts January 14, 2020

General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

