Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30, 2019:
21,500 shares
€23,128,324.76
In the first half of 2019, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of buy-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 978
Number of sell-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 1,877
Buy-side traded volume in the half-year period: 355,053 shares, €20,738,000.46
Sell-side traded volume in the half-year period: 683,772 shares, €40,526,428.31
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31, 2018), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
350,219 shares
€3,357,352.31
In the second half of 2018, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of buy-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 2,204
Number of sell-side transactions executed in the half-year period: 1,663
Buy-side traded volume in the half-year period: 745,358 shares, €43,387,529.10
Sell-side traded volume in the half-year period: 485,139 shares, €29,157,173.20
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
0 shares
€7,000,000
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
Buy Side
Sell Side
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Number of executions
Number of shares
Traded volume in EUR
Total
978
355,053
20,738,000.46
1,877
683,772
40,526,428.31
02/01/2019
36
13,781
675,544.62
03/01/2019
7
5,000
240,500.00
11
1,000
48,150.00
04/01/2019
33
8,000
392,400.00
07/01/2019
2
2,000
99,460.00
08/01/2019
11
2,005
97,823.95
16
6,500
324,155.00
09/01/2019
20
2,500
126,000.00
10/01/2019
30
2,000
101,760.00
14/01/2019
41
17,000
853,740.00
15/01/2019
2
1,000
50,080.00
8
2,000
101,260.00
16/01/2019
14
4,500
224,820.00
9
3,000
151,080.00
17/01/2019
5
5,000
252,500.00
18/01/2019
4
5,505
280,755.00
21/01/2019
19
2,500
127,300.00
8
1,000
51,180.00
22/01/2019
3
1,500
76,500.00
1
500
25,550.00
23/01/2019
7
2,000
101,600.00
1
1,021
52,581.50
25/01/2019
23
15,710
818,176.80
28/01/2019
6
2,500
129,100.00
29/01/2019
8
1,269
66,343.32
31/01/2019
12
2,500
129,300.00
01/02/2019
3
2,500
130,900.00
04/02/2019
6
1,000
52,080.00
13
2,500
130,950.00
05/02/2019
85
24,373
1,290,306.62
06/02/2019
3
500
26,560.00
30
13,627
726,182.83
07/02/2019
18
10,000
527,000.00
08/02/2019
12
5,000
260,500.00
11/02/2019
9
2,000
104,140.00
5
2,000
105,060.00
12/02/2019
11
5,000
265,650.00
13/02/2019
6
1,000
52,880.00
8
2,000
107,120.00
14/02/2019
29
25,000
1,396,000.00
15/02/2019
68
24,500
1,389,885.00
18/02/2019
11
3,000
175,470.00
19/02/2019
72
15,000
861,750.00
20/02/2019
17
11,500
666,885.00
21/02/2019
32
12,000
697,440.00
22/02/2019
15
6,500
379,665.00
25/02/2019
26
3,000
176,460.00
26/02/2019
35
18,500
1,089,465.00
27/02/2019
14
3,000
174,300.00
28/02/2019
6
2,000
115,080.00
13
2,000
115,940.00
01/03/2019
1
1,000
58,180.00
04/03/2019
8
4,000
235,800.00
05/03/2019
4
1,000
58,400.00
07/03/2019
12
4,000
232,600.00
08/03/2019
5
619
35,840.10
11/03/2019
1
381
22,059.90
10
1,381
81,009.46
12/03/2019
10
3,000
176,850.00
13/03/2019
59
19,619
1,172,431.44
14/03/2019
9
7,500
450,675.00
15/03/2019
59
22,500
1,356,975.00
19/03/2019
10
2,000
120,880.00
20/03/2019
9
2,500
150,250.00
3
8,000
484,000.00
22/03/2019
22
11,000
648,340.00
25/03/2019
6
5,000
294,100.00
26/03/2019
17
7,000
407,190.00
32
7,000
411,040.00
29/03/2019
15
9,500
564,585.00
01/04/2019
4
2,000
119,700.00
17
8,000
480,720.00
02/04/2019
2
1,033
62,186.60
13
4,000
241,640.00
03/04/2019
24
8,718
529,182.60
67
21,751
1,323,765.86
04/04/2019
6
1,000
61,300.00
10
3,000
184,530.00
05/04/2019
13
4,000
246,200.00
08/04/2019
33
10,000
616,600.00
09/04/2019
19
5,439
333,791.43
9
5,000
308,500.00
10/04/2019
33
13,000
799,370.00
11/04/2019
48
16,000
988,480.00
12/04/2019
32
7,000
434,210.00
15/04/2019
27
7,000
434,840.00
16/04/2019
28
13,000
812,890.00
17/04/2019
15
7,000
442,470.00
18/04/2019
30
9,000
576,720.00
23/04/2019
8
2,000
129,200.00
24/04/2019
3
1,000
64,800.00
25/04/2019
7
3,000
192,090.00
7
3,000
192,810.00
26/04/2019
2
1,000
64,000.00
6
2,000
128,600.00
29/04/2019
3
1,000
64,500.00
55
15,000
976,050.00
30/04/2019
7
3,000
197,100.00
02/05/2019
52
22,000
1,385,780.00
3
1,000
63,500.00
03/05/2019
5
1,000
62,000.00
06/05/2019
58
18,561
1,139,831.01
07/05/2019
20
7,000
430,290.00
15
8,000
493,200.00
08/05/2019
29
7,939
486,025.58
13
5,000
308,500.00
09/05/2019
92
18,061
1,089,258.91
10/05/2019
11
4,000
242,720.00
13/05/2019
63
18,000
1,072,440.00
1
1,000
59,800.00
14/05/2019
52
18,000
1,083,420.00
15/05/2019
7
3,000
182,700.00
16/05/2019
4
1,000
60,600.00
22
7,241
443,945.71
20/05/2019
16
6,000
365,700.00
3
1,000
61,000.00
21/05/2019
30
6,759
415,610.91
22/05/2019
15
3,114
191,791.26
14
4,365
270,673.65
23/05/2019
27
10,886
666,767.50
5
2,000
122,900.00
24/05/2019
5
2,000
123,100.00
14
4,000
246,600.00
27/05/2019
3
3,000
184,200.00
18
3,000
185,070.00
28/05/2019
8
4,000
246,320.00
38
7,635
471,919.35
31/05/2019
28
8,500
511,190.00
2
1,000
60,480.00
03/06/2019
14
14,000
821,800.00
19
10,000
591,700.00
04/06/2019
48
20,500
1,214,215.00
54
26,000
1,547,520.00
05/06/2019
6
4,000
240,800.00
28
12,054
727,699.98
06/06/2019
29
16,000
965,280.00
47
13,946
845,406.52
07/06/2019
3
2,000
120,800.00
48
30,000
1,831,500.00
11/06/2019
7
2,000
126,200.00
14/06/2019
2
1,016
62,992.00
2
516
32,229.36
17/06/2019
8
2,000
125,800.00
18/06/2019
62
20,000
1,265,400.00
19/06/2019
2
4,000
252,600.00
20/06/2019
8
4,000
256,120.00
21/06/2019
12
3,000
192,990.00
24/06/2019
3
2,000
128,000.00
25/06/2019
13
6,000
382,380.00
1
1,000
64,000.00
26/06/2019
14
8,000
506,000.00
2
2,000
126,800.00
27/06/2019
9
6,000
379,200.00
14
10,000
635,200.00
28/06/2019
23
8,000
511,680.00
Key financial dates:
- 2019 nine-month results: November 7, 2019
"Quiet period1" starts October 8, 2019
- 2019 annual results: February 13, 2020
"Quiet period1" starts January 14, 2020
- General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2020
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
(code ISIN FR0010307819)
https://www.legrand.com
*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program
1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.
