Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction
date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted average
Platform
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-29
|FR0010259150
3750
106,333653
XPAR
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-30
|FR0010259150
3750
102,214827
XPAR
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-07-31
|FR0010259150
3750
102,940747
XPAR
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-08-01
|FR0010259150
3750
102,405920
XPAR
|Ipsen
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2019-08-02
|FR0010259150
3750
101,185147
XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address:
http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
