Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-29 FR0010259150 3750 106,333653 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-30 FR0010259150 3750 102,214827 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-07-31 FR0010259150 3750 102,940747 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-08-01 FR0010259150 3750 102,405920 XPAR Ipsen 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2019-08-02 FR0010259150 3750 101,185147 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address:

http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

