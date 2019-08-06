Valiant Investments Plc - Name Change to Eurocann International Plc

6 August 2019

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

(formerly Valiant Investments Plc)

(the "Company" or "Eurocann")

Change of name to Eurocann International Plc

The Company is pleased to announce that Companies House has issued a change of name certificate on 1 August 2019 to the Company, and the name change to Eurocann International Plc has become effective immediately.

The new ticker symbol is "BUD" with immediate effect.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

A further announcement will be made shortly regarding the update of the Company's website.

