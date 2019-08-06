sprite-preloader
WKN: A2JNAX ISIN: SE0010413567 Ticker-Symbol: AB7A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
06.08.2019 | 18:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank hf: Shareholders' meeting - final agenda and propsals

A shareholders' meeting will be held on Friday 9 August 2019 at 16:00 Icelandic time at Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík.

Enclosed are the meeting agenda and final proposals for the meeting.

All documents for the meeting can be found on the Bank's website www.arionbanki.is/gm

Attachments

  • 2019 08 09 Agenda (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4655153e-0c8f-4110-b1a9-a67ba26c0a69)
  • 2019 08 06 Final Proposals (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/01d89a8b-a0ec-4119-8d74-29cc68e0bbb7)

