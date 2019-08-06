Crypto and token holders in Spain will now have access to the same low-interest, crypto-backed loans Celsius has been offering in the US

Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency platform, announces today that it started offering cash and stablecoin loans to users in Spain. Starting at just 4.95% per year, these loans represent the lowest cost available anywhere with the option to borrow in euros, dollars, or stablecoins.

Celsius Network provides a global platform that focuses on financial inclusion, a high interest-earning wallet, and low APR loans to crypto and stablecoin holders. Celsius acts in the best interest of its community, offering an alternative to the traditional banking system.

Celsius offers the lowest borrowing rates and best benefits compared to banks and other loan providers, including the lowest interest rate in the industry: Anyone who requires cash loans can apply and get crypto-backed cash loans as low as 4.95% annual rate.

"We are thrilled to announce that HODLers from Spain can now access low cost loans in both cash and stablecoins across Spain," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network, "As we continue to help people all over the world to 'unbank themselves' when it comes to the traditional banking and lending industries, we look forward to expanding these services to other countries in the near future."

The loans are now available both on the Celsius mobile app (iOS and Android) and the Celsius website.

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost dollar borrow accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Crypto holders can earn interest by transferring their coins to their Celsius Wallet and borrow USD against their crypto collateral at interest rates as low as 4.95% APR or earn up to 10% on stable coins and other crypto coins.

