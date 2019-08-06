sprite-preloader
WKN: 753769 ISIN: FR0004529147 
06.08.2019
TESSI: Tessi reports first half 2019 turnover of EUR 228.9 million

€m20192018
Restated*		ChangeChange
(LFL)
Q1 turnover115.0102.4+12.4%+3.0%
Q2 turnover113.9103.1+10.4%+2.4%
H1 turnover228.9205.5+11.4%+2.7%

* Turnover excluding the CPoR Devises business sold in late 2018, for the sake of comparison.


Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted first half 2019 turnover of €228.9 million, up 11.4% from H1 2018.

Owliance, a company acquired on 30 June 2018, contributed €18.8 million to first half turnover.

At constant consolidation scope (excluding Owliance and Tessi Austria in 2018), turnover rose 2.7%.


Guidance

Tessi plans to pursue its development in France and overseas by continuing to combine organic growth and acquisitions.

In keeping with this strategy, on 31 July (see press release) Tessi announced an agreement to acquire customer relations specialist ADM Value. The acquisition is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the completion of a €39 million capital increase open to all shareholders in Q4 2019, subject to AMF approval of the prospectus.

Next release
H1 2019 earnings, 12 September 2019 after market close
About TESSI
Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in over 11 countries worldwide, has around 9,500 employees and posted turnover of €427.8 millions in 2018. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - compartment B (TES).

Read more at tessi.eu
Contacts
Tessi
Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10
communication@tessi.fr
Actus
Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations
Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations
Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 90
glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr
