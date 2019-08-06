TESSI: Tessi reports first half 2019 turnover of EUR 228.9 million

€m 2019 2018

Restated* Change Change

(LFL) Q1 turnover 115.0 102.4 +12.4% +3.0% Q2 turnover 113.9 103.1 +10.4% +2.4% H1 turnover 228.9 205.5 +11.4% +2.7%

* Turnover excluding the CPoR Devises business sold in late 2018, for the sake of comparison.



Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted first half 2019 turnover of €228.9 million, up 11.4% from H1 2018.

Owliance, a company acquired on 30 June 2018, contributed €18.8 million to first half turnover.

At constant consolidation scope (excluding Owliance and Tessi Austria in 2018), turnover rose 2.7%.



Guidance

Tessi plans to pursue its development in France and overseas by continuing to combine organic growth and acquisitions.

In keeping with this strategy, on 31 July (see press release) Tessi announced an agreement to acquire customer relations specialist ADM Value. The acquisition is subject to a number of conditions precedent, including the completion of a €39 million capital increase open to all shareholders in Q4 2019, subject to AMF approval of the prospectus.

Next release

H1 2019 earnings, 12 September 2019 after market close About TESSI

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses to digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in over 11 countries worldwide, has around 9,500 employees and posted turnover of €427.8 millions in 2018. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - compartment B (TES).



Read more at tessi.eu

Contacts

Tessi

Phone: +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10

communication@tessi.fr

Actus

Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations

Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations

Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 90

glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF