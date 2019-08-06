Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: 6.5 % secured sterling bonds due 2026 - Process update 06-Aug-2019 / 16:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 August 2019 The information contained herein may only be released, published or distributed in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Isle of Man, Jersey and the Bailiwick of Guernsey in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa, or in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this document. This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Finance Plc and contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR). MiFID II retail investors, professional investors and ECPs target market - Manufacturer target market (MIFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels) and also retail clients (all distribution channels). URBAN EXPOSURE FINANCE PLC URBAN EXPOSURE PLC 6.5 % SECURED STERLING BONDS DUE 2026 PROCESS UPDATE Further to the announcements dated 15 July 2019 and 30 July 2019 on the proposed issue by Urban Exposure Finance Plc (the "Company") of the 6.5% secured sterling bonds due 2026 (the "Proposed Issue"), the Company and Urban Exposure Plc ("Urban Exposure") have decided not to proceed with the Proposed Issue due to adverse market conditions during the offer period. Urban Exposure will continue to pursue other asset management strategies in line with its stated business plan and will continue to assess market conditions with a view to issuing debt securities under the euro medium term note programme established on 15 July 2019 at an appropriate time. For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure Plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Sam Dobbyn, CFO Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Peel Hunt LLP (Sole Lead Manager) Patrick King Scott Beattie MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 15908 EQS News ID: 852983 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2019 11:58 ET (15:58 GMT)