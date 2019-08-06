sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,58 Euro		+0,16
+0,78 %
WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 Ticker-Symbol: 7AA 
Aktie:
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APERAM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,14
20,38
20:11
20,14
20,38
20:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APERAM SA
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APERAM SA20,58+0,78 %
FN Beta