Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Aperam S.A.: Designated Person Notification 06-Aug-2019 / 18:00 CET/CEST Luxembourg, 6 August 2019 (18:00 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com [1] under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management: Link [2] About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organized in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties. Aperam has 2.5 million tonnes of flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and specialty from low cost biomass (charcoal). Its industrial network is spread in six production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France. In 2018, Aperam had sales of EUR 4,677 million and steel shipments of 1.97 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com Contact Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103 Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304 Attachment Document title: Designated Person Notification August 6 2019_EN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HPDULUIDKT [3] Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 852773 06-Aug-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1bef17cfdce443865842e74d363dc480&application_id=852773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eea24eb98c0d7cf06d1a34cf0ce6223b&application_id=852773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4b744abc0166ffa2a126a6607578fe9a&application_id=852773&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2019 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)