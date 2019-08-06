Warren Averett: CPA Firm in Alabama Recognized as Top Workplace in the State

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors was recently recognized by Business Alabama as one of the 2019 Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. The Best Companies Group selected 22 organizations based on its assessment of each company. Warren Averett was ranked fifth out of nine organizations in the large company category (250 employees or more). To see the full list of Best Places to Work in Alabama, click here.

Business Alabama is a publication that covers business, large and small, in all sectors of the Alabama economy. From emerging technologies to vital manufacturing clusters, Business Alabama has been tracking the growth of the Alabama economy for over two decades. Over 50,000 executives, managers, professionals and business owners read Business Alabama each month. Business Alabama is produced by PMT Publishing, an Alabama-based company that has been in business for more than 25 years.

The Best Companies list is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Alabama benefiting the economy, workforce and businesses. The Best Companies to Work for in Alabama selection process involves two steps. First, each participating company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics are evaluated by the Best Companies Group. This portion counts for approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. Second, employees of the participating companies are asked to complete anonymous surveys that assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to the workplace. This section is worth approximately 75 percent of the total evaluation. The combined scores determine the best companies and final rankings.

Best Companies Group (BCG) works with national and local partners to establish and manage Best Places to Work, Best Companies and Best Employers programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.BestCompaniesGroup.com.

"Warren Averett is honored to be recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama," says Chief Operating Officer, April Harry. "This is really a reflection of the great people we have here and the great clients we serve. We continuously strive to provide a flexible and professional work environment that allows all of us to succeed professionally and personally."

Warren Averett is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeastern region and ranks among the top 35 firms in the United States. With over 800 employees and 340 CPAs Firm-wide, Warren Averett offers depth and experience in a variety of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, construction, real estate, aerospace and defense, life sciences and technology, nonprofit and public sector, with services that span beyond audit and tax to include wealth management, staffing and recruiting, technology consulting, financial outsourcing, retirement plan administration and investments. Warren Averett's 15 office locations include Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Cullman, Anniston and Foley, Alabama; Panama City, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and affiliate offices in Houston, Texas and the Cayman Islands.

Those interested in learning more about Warren Averett and its services can view the company website at WarrenAverett.com or the company Facebook page.

