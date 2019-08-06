FIGEAC AERO: FIGEAC AERO: 2018/19 ANNUAL RESULTS APPROVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CERTIFIED BY THE STATOTURY AUDITORS

|Figeac, 06 August 2019
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group (ticker: FGA), a leading partner of major aerospace industry companies, announces today that its 2018/19 financial report (as at 31 March 2019) has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
The consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors on 30 July 2019. The statutory auditors have issued their reports on 6 August 2019.
The 2018/19 annual financial report is available on the company's website at: www.figeac-aero.com under the "documents and publications' section of the Investors section and on the website of our primary information provider at www.actusnews.com.
|ABOUT FIGEAC AÉRO
|The FIGEAC AERO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AERO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of €428m in the year to 31 March 2019.
|
FIGEAC AÉRO
Jean-Claude Maillard
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: (0)5 65 34 52 52
Abdelkader Benchiha
Head of Institutional Relations
VP IR & Public Affairs
Tel.: (0)5 81 24 61 90 / abdelkader.benchiha@figeac-aero.com
|
ACTUS Finance & Communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 77 / cpuissant@actus.fr
Manon Clairet - Press Relations
Tel.: (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com