The Value Plan by Professor Philip Sugai launching Publishizer crowdfunding campaign.

Is this Marketing? Prof Sugai says, It is not! The Value Plan explains how 95% of the power of marketing is found beyond the bottom line.



KYOTO, Japan, Aug 6, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - A crowdfunding campaign for 'The Value Plan', a new book that outlines the development of value-focused products and services, is underway on the Publishizer platform, running through August 30. 'The Value Plan' is written by Professor Philip Sugai as a practical, proven step-by-step marketing guide to help anyone develop successful, future-proof products and services that create long-lasting value."Successful marketing efforts today must create value not only for customers, companies and their shareholders, but also for employees, partners, society and the planet," says Prof Sugai. "Especially as Sustainable Development Goals, ESGs, Integrated Reporting and related reporting requirements gain traction globally, companies more than ever before must shift their marketing focus beyond just advertising or sales to embrace a broader value mindset."'The Value Plan' was written to help anyone in any organization - in any market in the world - create a value-focused marketing strategy. It does so by synthesizing the most recent thinking on value-focused marketing and organizing these ideas so they empower the reader to develop a value-focused mindset, master the 12 key tools for marketing success, and then use these tools to create breakthrough value-focused products or services."Value across stakeholders is now fundamental for long-term success," said Masafumi Ishibashi, Chief Marketing Officer for Nestle Japan. "And tools like 'The Value Plan' that foster a value focus beyond the bottom line are fundamental for companies to begin applying today."'The Value Plan' has been tested over the last 15 years with global MBA students and executives from around the world. "Although I've worked with many different texts to teach students the realities of marketing, 'The Value Plan' stands out as an effective guide to teach real-world marketing skills to today's global MBA students," said Dr David Marutschke, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Soka University.The crowdfunding campaign, to support the print publication of 'The Value Plan', runs during August as part of the Publishizer Business Impact Challenge. Corporate sponsors for the campaign include Nestle Japan, Renova, Netlinks, Hakarus, Mind Commerce and others. A limited number of additional corporate sponsorship packages and bonuses are available while supplies last. Please visit the Publishizer and the crowdfunding campaign at https://www.publishizer.com/the-value-plan/About Prof Philip SugaiPhilip Sugai is a Professor of Marketing at Doshisha University's Graduate School of Business and a Senior Fellow at the OSIPP-IAFOR Research Center at Osaka University. Dr Sugai also served as a Visiting Professor for Stanford University from 2015-2017. He is the author of several value-focused case studies with Ivey Publishing, available through Harvard Business Publishing, and 'The Six Immutable Laws of Mobile Business' with John Wiley & Sons. See https://www.thevalueplan.net.About PublishizerPublishizer is revolutionizing how books get published. We crowdfund books, negotiate publishing deals, and sell foreign rights. Through our team of literary scouts and agents, we identify great book ideas, enable them through crowdfunding, and spread them by negotiating traditional and independent publishing deals that reach the most readers. Learn more at https://publishizer.com/.Contact:Prof Philip SugaiE: psugai@mail.doshisha.ac.jpSource: PublishizerCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.