The "The Netherlands telecoms market report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of the Netherlands' telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

Companies Mentioned

CanalDigitaal

Deutsche Telekom (T-Mobile)

KPN

Online

VodafoneZiggo

