Diverse Post-Industrial/Consumer textile waste finds new purpose through PurFi's revolutionary circular fiber technologies.

Concordia Textiles continues to innovate in textile manufacturing space through Joint Venture with PurFi to produce Circular Fiber from textile waste.

PurFi, the U.S. developer of high-end products derived from rejuvenated textile waste streams, announces a joint venture with Belgium-based manufacturing partner Concordia Textiles. The new formation will be PurFi Manufacturing Belgium, headquartered in Waregem, Belgium, with management provided by Joy Nunn of PurFi and Carl Baekelandt of Concordia. The JV presents integration of ground-breaking sustainable textile technologies and enduring manufacturing practices in the creation of the first global circular fiber company with the ability to drastically minimize the irresponsible disposal of textile waste worldwide.

The partnership positions the company to realize a global reach with PurFi supplying exclusive circular fiber technologies which transform textile waste, regardless of composition, into fibers that are equal or superior in all aspects to virgin materials. In addition to fiber rejuvenation technologies, PurFi brings its state-of-the-art fiber lineage software which tracks fibers from their origins to their final destination. This technology provides a system of accountability throughout the entire process from downstream manufacturers to upstream retailers.

Integral to the proliferation of its technology on an international scale, Nunn recognized the need for a manufacturing partner with unique vision and ability.

"Carl and I recognized the importance of utilizing waste in manufacturing and the lack of that practice in the market. There aren't any textile manufacturers making virgin quality products from textile waste without a [price] premium. On top of that, we shared a vision to take PurFi's technologies and commercialize them at a global scale."

- Joy Nunn, CEO PurFi

Concordia has the expertise to facilitate rapid global expansion. Founded in 1925, Concordia has nearly a century of expertise in textile manufacturing and finishing. As a completely vertically integrated textile manufacturer controlling the entire production flow from sizing and warp beaming over weaving, dyeing, printing, finishing, coating and laminating fabrics, the company is excited to be at the forefront of innovation and expand into sustainable fiber production.

"Some years ago, textiles made from recycled materials were just 'nice to have' in one's product range. Today they are a must-have. More and more responsible brands commit themselves to using textiles made from rejuvenated fibers in their offering. Right from the start, Joy and I understood that combining the patented technology of PurFi with the Concordia Textiles Group's extensive know-how of fabrics would enable us to contribute to textile upcycling on a global level. We consider the integration of circular economy principles in the strategy of our customers as one of the key pillars of our commitment to society."

- Carl Baekelandt, CEO Concordia Textiles

With the globalization of these circular fiber technologies and their traceability, PurFi gives a high-end home, for a lower price, to fibers that would otherwise become shoddy or landfill. PurFi is dedicated to preserving resources, both natural and manmade, through sustainable technology and manufacturing practices.

Production is set to begin at the start of 2020 in Belgium.

