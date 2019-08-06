BK Technologies, Inc.: BK Technologies Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenues totaled approximately $13.3 million, compared with approximately $13.7 million for the second quarter last year. Operating income for the second quarter 2019 totaled approximately $20,000, compared with operating income of approximately $1.3 million for the second quarter last year. The net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was approximately $247,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of approximately $947,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, for the same quarter last year.

The net loss for the second quarter 2019 includes unrealized losses on investments in securities totaling approximately $148,000, compared with losses of approximately $55,000 for the same quarter last year.

The Company had approximately $17.1 million in working capital as of June 30, 2019, of which $12.5 million was comprised of cash, cash equivalents and trade receivables. This compares with working capital of approximately $21.0 million as of December 31, 2018, of which $17.0 million was comprised of cash, cash equivalents and trade receivables.

Tim Vitou, BK's President, commented, "The second quarter rebounded well from the first quarter with sales increasing 73.9% and gross profit margins improving to near 43% versus first quarter gross profit margins of 31.9%. After the federal government shutdown in the first quarter of 2019, sales in both the federal and state markets have shown renewed strength. We have continued to invest in a comprehensive upgrade and overhaul of our entire product line, which is reflected in our engineering and product development expenses for the first half of the year. We believe these development initiatives should ultimately provide a solid foundation of products with advanced technology and competitive advantages, upon which we can build increased shareholder value."

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, sales totaled approximately $20.9 million compared with approximately $25.4 million for the same period last year. Operating loss for the six-month period of 2019 totaled approximately $2.3 million, compared with operating income of approximately $2.1 million for the same period last year. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled approximately $1.6 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared with net income of $503,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 include a gain on investment in securities totaling approximately $444,000, compared with a losses of approximately $1.2 million for the six-month period last year.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast for investors at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 844-602-0380 (international/local participants dial 862-298-0970) and asking to be connected to the "BK Technologies Corporation Conference Call" a few minutes before 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2019. The call will also be webcast at http://www.bktechnologies.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call at http://www.bktechnologies.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the completion of the call until August 18, 2019 by dialing 877-481-4010 PIN# 51423 (international/local participants dial 919-882-2331 PIN# 51423).

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation is an American holding company deeply rooted in the public safety communications industry, with its operating subsidiary manufacturing high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve our public safety heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, economic performance and financial condition and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, the following: changes or advances in technology; the success of our land mobile radio product line; successful introduction of new products and technologies; competition in the land mobile radio industry; general economic and business conditions, including federal, state and local government budget deficits and spending limitations and any impact from a prolonged shutdown of the U.S. Government; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; reliance on contract manufacturers and suppliers; heavy reliance on sales to agencies of the U.S. government; allocations by government agencies among multiple approved suppliers under existing agreements; our ability to comply with U.S. tax laws and utilize deferred tax assets; retention of executive officers and key personnel; our ability to manage our growth; our ability to identify potential candidates for, and consummate, acquisition, disposition or investment transactions, and risks incumbent to being a noncontrolling interest stockholder in a corporation; impact of our capital allocation strategy; government regulation; our business with manufacturers located in other countries, including changes in the U.S. Government and foreign governments' trade and tariff policies; our inventory and debt levels; protection of our intellectual property rights; fluctuation in our operating results; acts of war or terrorism, natural disasters and other catastrophic events; any infringement claims; data security breaches, cyber-attacks and other factors impacting our technology systems; availability of adequate insurance coverage; maintenance of our NYSE American listing; and the effect on our stock price and ability to raise equity capital of future sales of shares of our common stock. Certain of these factors and risks, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are stated in more detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Sales, net $ 13,294 $ 13,656 $ 20,938 $ 25,402 Expenses Cost of products 7,593 7,771 12,800 14,681 Selling, general and administrative 5,681 4,554 10,436 8,644 Total expenses 13,274 12,325 23,236 23,325 Operating income (loss) 20 1,331 (2,298) 2,077 Other income (expense): Net interest income 46 19 101 35 (Loss) gain on investment in securities (148) (55 ) 444 (1,201 ) Other expense (11) (58 ) (13) (225 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (93) 1,237 (1,766) 686 Income tax (expense) benefit (154) (290 ) 201 (183 ) Net (loss) income $ (247) $ 947 $ (1,565) $ 503 Net (loss) income per share-basic $ (0.02) $ 0.07 $ (0.12) $ 0.04 Net (loss) income per share-diluted $ (0.02) $ 0.07 $ (0.12) $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 12,720 13,533 12,741 13,568 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 12,720 13,547 12,741 13,596



BK TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,415 $ 11,268 Trade accounts receivable, net 5,093 5,721 Inventories, net 13,257 11,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,132 2,401 Total current assets 27,897 30,856 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,616 2,729 Right-of-use (ROU) asset 2,652 - Investment in securities 2,363 1,919 Deferred tax assets, net 3,659 3,495 Other assets 196 192 Total assets $ 40,383 $ 39,191 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,841 $ 5,595 Accrued compensation and related taxes 1,324 2,014 Accrued warranty expense 1,440 1,546 Accrued other expenses and other current liabilities 447 292 Dividends payable 254 256 Short-term lease liability 267 - Deferred revenue 219 180 Total current liabilities 10,792 9,883 Long-term lease liability 2,385 - Deferred revenue 1,974 1,596 Total liabilities 15,151 11,479 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 authorized shares; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock; $.60 par value; 20,000,000 authorized shares; 13,922,290 and 13,882,937 issued; and 12,728,116 and 12,817,829 outstanding shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 8,353 8,330 Additional paid-in capital 25,988 25,867 Accumulated deficit (4,467) (2,393 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 1,194,174 and 1,065,108 shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively (4,642) (4,092 ) Total stockholders' equity 25,232 27,712 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 40,383 $ 39,191



Company Contact:

BK Technologies Corporation

William Kelly, EVP & CFO

(321) 984-1414

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554822/BK-Technologies-Reports-Second-Quarter-and-Six-Months-2019-Results