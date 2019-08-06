sprite-preloader
WKN: A2PGZQ ISIN: CA76973G1072 Ticker-Symbol: 1QD 
Yiliang Chen Disposes of Common Shares of Roadman Investments Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Yiliang Chen advises that he has disposed ten million common shares of Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV:LITT) (the "Issuer") and has filed a Form 62-103F1 -- Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements under Roadman Investments Corp.'s profile on SEDAR.

Following this disposition, Yiliang Chen will not own any common share of the Issuer.

The common shares of the issuer are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "LITT".

For further information, please contact Yiliang Chen at Room 506 5/F Zheng Ren Mansion, Chong Wen Men Wai St. Beijing, 100054

SOURCE: Yiliang Chen



