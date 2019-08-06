Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals' Chief Executive Officer to be Featured Live on Cheddar's 'Closing Bell'

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) (NASDAQ:ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, William Stilley, will appear live today as a guest on Cheddar with hosts Hope King and Brad Smith at approximately 4:40 pm ET. Mr. Stilley plans to discuss the alcohol and opioid abuse problem in America as well as the Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder. The Company is also exploring the potential use of AD04 in patients with Opioid Use Disorder.

A replay of the interview will also be made available on the Company's website.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). The Company plans to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial using AD04 for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

