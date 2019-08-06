Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) announced today the successful launch of Intelsat 39, which will provide video distribution and connectivity services for mobile network operators, enterprises, governmental entities, as well as aeronautical and maritime service providers operating in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Manufactured by Maxar Technologies (NYSE and TSX: MAXR) and launched aboard an Arianespace Ariane 5 launch vehicle from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, Intelsat 39 lifted off at 3:30 pm EDT. The satellite separated from the rocket's upper stage at 3:59 pm EDT. Signal acquisition has been confirmed

Designed with wide-beams and high-powered steerable spot beams, Intelsat 39 will deliver high-speed agile connectivity services. The steerable beams will provide additional flexibility, enabling customers to rapidly reposition their service to respond to changing application or geographic requirements. The satellite's C-and Ku-band capabilities will add scale to our Intelsat Flex managed services, enhancing mobile connectivity for aeronautical, maritime, enterprise, and government customers operating across these geographies. Intelsat 39 will replace Intelsat 902 at the 62ºE orbital location.

"Intelsat 39 adds to the breadth of services and vast geographic reach that our global network provides," said Stephen Spengler, Intelsat's Chief Executive Officer. "Businesses and communities across three continents will have greater access to robust, reliable and resilient connectivity services whenever and wherever they need it."

Intelsat 39 will host both C- and Ku-band satellite services for Myanmarsat-2 which will enable the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) of Myanmar to significantly enhance its existing network. By integrating satellite solutions into its own network, the MOTC will be able to dramatically increase its overall network bandwidth, speed and reliability as it expands 3G and 4G services into the more remote areas of Myanmar. It will also ensure that communities have access to a broad range of government services, including healthcare and education. The satellite will provide critical e-banking services as well as distribute informative and entertaining content to viewers throughout Myanmar.

Intelsat 39 is expected to enter service in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

