SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $74 Million
MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2019
Bantou Resource Goal of 2.5 - 3.0 Million Ounces by End of 2020
MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - SEMAFO Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) is pleased to announce another solid quarter of operations, development and exploration activities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Highlights
- Consolidated gold production of 99,800 ounces
- Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital1 of $74.3 million or $0.22 per share1
- Net income attributable to shareholders of $15.7 million or $0.05 per share
- Acquisition of Savary Gold closed April 30, 2019
- Discovery of new Bantou Nord Zone, 1.5km northeast of Bantou Zone
- Three rigs drilling at Bantou with resource goal of 2.5 - 3.0M ounces by end of 2020
- Balance sheet remains conservative with net cash and 100% exposure to upside in gold price
Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of SEMAFO, states: "We had a strong second quarter where our operations performed well and with the discovery of the Bantou Nord Zone, our resource goal of 2.5 - 3.0M ounces by end of 2020 for Bantou and Karankasso is well within reach. Our two investor days in the quarter highlighted a team that has been working together at SEMAFO for over 15 years, and we saw the benefits of this in our results. After quarter-end, a pit wall failure occurred at Mana. While we are disappointed that this will affect our 2019 production and results, we are pleased to note that no-one was injured and that the ounces have only been deferred to 2020."
_________________________________
1
See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.
Consolidated Results and Mining Operations
Three-month period
ended June 30,
Six-month period
ended June 30,
2019
2018
Variation
2019
2018
Variation
Gold ounces produced
99,800
45,700
118%
202,200
91,200
122%
Gold ounces sold
102,700
45,100
128%
208,800
92,000
127%
(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share)
Revenues - Gold sales
134,985
58,517
131%
273,526
121,215
126%
Operating income (loss)
32,741
(7,558)
-
73,100
(15,623)
-
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Corporation
15,705
(10,431)
-
33,371
(15,141)
-
Basic earnings per share
0.05
(0.03)
-
0.10
(0.05)
-
Diluted earnings per share
0.05
(0.03)
-
0.10
(0.05)
-
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital1
74,339
15,839
369%
153,319
34,230
348%
Per share1
0.22
0.05
340%
0.47
0.11
327%
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
1,313
1,298
1%
1,310
1,317
(1%)
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹
522
858
(39%)
503
853
(41%)
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹
732
1,103
(34%)
739
1,093
(32%)
2019 Guidance - Consolidated
2019 Guidance
Initial Outlook -
Revised
Outlook -
Initial Outlook -
Revised
Gold production ('000 oz).
390-430
350-380
220-240
170-190
130-140
All-in sustaining cost1 ("AISC") ($/oz)
685-735
685-735
470-510
950-1020
950-1020
Capital Expenditure (included in AISC)
Sustaining
14
14
4
10
10
Stripping
64
56
21
43
35
78
70
25
53
45
Non-recurring Development Expenditure (not included in AISC)
Siou underground development
41
41
-
41
41
Air strips & mill optimisations
8
8
6
2
2
Mining costs during Mana's shutdown
-
22
-
-
22
49
71
6
43
65
1
See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.
Our 2019 Boungou guidance remains unchanged. Operations are tracking according to plan and in line with annual targets. In the first quarter, we noted that the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) for Boungou was slightly above the top end of the 2019 AISC guidance range. We further noted that this was expected and that over the remainder of the year, the AISC will track back into the 2019 annual guidance range. In the second quarter, we see that the strip ratio decreased (as per the mine plan) with a corresponding reduction in AISC.
Mana Revised Guidance
A pit wall failure occurred in early August in the northern part of the Wona pit where there is no active mining. No-one was injured, and no equipment was damaged.
Currently, we are mining in the southern part of Wona pit. However, under the 2019 mine plan, some 45,000 ounces were expected from the northern portion of the pit between late August and year-end. To mine securely and regain access to ore in Wona North, we will have to push back the pit wall and mine approximately 6 million tonnes of waste material. As a result, mining of ore in the northern part of the pit will be deferred until the first quarter of 2020. These 6 million tonnes were part of the life of mine plan in 2021 and therefore do not represent additional tonnes or cost.
After evaluating multiple scenarios to compensate for the ore from Wona North in 2019, we established that there would be insufficient ore to feed the mill for approximately ten weeks. We now expect to suspend the processing of ore at Mana between mid-August and end of October.
The mining plan for the Siou pit remains unchanged: Development of Siou open pit is ongoing with ore expected in the fourth quarter; and development of Siou underground is proceeding on time and on budget.
We estimate the impact at Mana to be approximately 40,000 - 50,000 ounces of lower production than originally contemplated. Therefore, annual guidance at Mana has been revised to 130,000 - 140,000 from the original 170,000 - 190,000 ounces. There is no change to our Mana all-in sustaining cost (AISC) guidance. During the shutdown, mining costs of approximately $22 million for Siou and Wona will be capitalized in development and there will be a non-recurring charge of approximately $7 million mostly representing fixed costs for the period.
Siou Underground Continues on Time, on Budget
Underground development at Siou continued to advance well with 4,400 meters completed at end of July. The pace of development continues in line with our goal of reaching full production in the first quarter of 2020. At quarter-end, development continued on budget, with $31.2 million of the total $51.7 million budget incurred. Further grade control drilling in the quarter remained consistent with the block model.
Exploration & Development
Bantou
Exploration in the second quarter continued to focus on Bantou where a total of 190 RC holes (29,899 meters) and 17 core holes (3,307 meters) was completed. On June 3, we announced the discovery of a significant new gold zone called Bantou Nord. The Bantou Nord Zone is located 1.5 kilometers northeast of the Bantou Zone, which hosts an inferred resource estimate of 361,000 oz at 5.35 g/t Au.
The 2019 Bantou exploration budget was originally set at $3 million and involved one drill rig. Given Bantou's prospectivity and exploration success to date, its 2019 budget was increased to $11 million. The updated exploration program includes three rigs: i) one dedicated to follow-up drilling at the new Bantou Nord discovery; ii) a second testing the Bantou Zone along the plunge of the mineralization; and iii) a third one exploring grassroots targets over the entire property including follow-up drilling on the Bantou Proximal Zone located immediately west of the Bantou Zone.
Bantou Nord Zone
Following the June 3 discovery, the Bantou Nord drill program consisted of north-south lines almost perpendicular to the original discovery lines. The objective was to confirm the disseminated nature of the mineralization in addition to provide a better understanding of the geometry of the deposit. Results to date confirm the disseminated nature with grades and widths similar to those previously reported (see Table 1 with multiple intersections of +/- 100-meter lengths with grades ranging from 1.0 g/t Au to 1.4 g/t Au). In addition, the drilling appears in line with the original interpreted surface area of mineralization of 300 meters by 250 meters.
Table 1 - Q2 Select Drill Results from Bantou Nord Zone
Section
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
407750E
KRC19-0431
125
165*
40
0.96
407750E
KRC19-0432
96
162*
66
1.78
407750E
KRC19-0434
64
136
72
1.03
407750E
KRC19-0436
3
161*
158
1.26
407750E
KRC19-0437
5
114
109
1.41
407650E
KRC19-0440
4
174
170
1.16
407650E
KRC19-0441
23
88
65
1.28
* Hole ends in mineralization
Bantou Zone
At the Bantou Zone, high grade intersections were obtained along the moderate north plunge as interpreted by the block model (Table 2). Following completion of the programs, a revised resource estimate will be completed for the Bantou and Bantou Nord Zones that will be included in the year-end resource statement.
Table 2 - Q2 Select Drill Results from Bantou Zone
Zone
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Chert
DMP010
277.7
279
1.3
14.92
Chert
DMP010
284.2
302,9
18.7
7.43
BIF
DMP013
95.3
104
8.7
2.85
Chert
DYDD020
176.6
178
1.4
9.72
* All assays are uncut
Bantou Proximal Zone and Regional Targets
As shown in Table 3, Bantou Proximal Zone continues to return excellent results that will be followed up in the fourth quarter. In addition, the exploration drill returned interesting intersections at two new areas, called Peni and Sikongo. Peni is located 6 kilometers north-northeast of Bantou Nord, with Sikongo located 12 kilometers directly north of Bantou Nord. Further drilling has been scheduled in the second half of the year.
Table 3 - Q2 Select Drill Results from Bantou Proximal Zone and Regional Targets
Zone
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Bantou Prox
KRC19-0454
27
32
5
2.32
Bantou Prox
KRC19-0456
75
78
3
4.22
Bantou Prox
KRC19-0458
46
48
2
8.47
Bantou Prox
KRC19-0460
63
70
7
44.16
Peni
KRC19-0388
25
28
3
2.53
Peni
KRC19-0393
41
49
8
8.04
Peni
KRC19-0393
111
121
10
1.59
Sikongo
KRC19-0358
5
11
6
4.28
Sikongo
KRC19-0359
149
150
1
5.37
* All assays are uncut
Karankasso
Since closing the Savary Gold Corporation ('Savary Gold') acquisition on April 30, the Karankasso database has been merged with the Bantou database. During the quarter, the transition with the Savary Gold team continued in an orderly fashion with everyone working together towards the common goal of maximizing the potential of the combined 1,250 km² district-scale property. In the third quarter, we will provide an updated budget and exploration plan.
Boungou
A total of 1,333 holes (13,361 meters) of auger drilling was completed north of the Boungou Mine in the second quarter in order to evaluate exploration targets in close proximity to the plant. No RC drilling was conducted during the quarter. Drilling is expected to resume after the rainy season.
Mana
During the quarter, a total of 96 holes (12,822 meters) was completed at Mana to test potential satellite targets proximal to existing deposits, including 4,519 meters at the Pompoi target east of Yaramoko Mine. The drilling program at Pompoi is approximately half-complete with no significant findings to date. Significant intersections were obtained on two satellite targets. The first is located six kilometers north of the Siou deposit, and the second is located five kilometers south of the Fofina deposit (see Table 4 below). Among these, hole MRC19-5206, which was drilled down dip of the zone, helped to confirm the orientation. Following detailed interpretation, an additional drill program will be completed with the aim of identifying a near-surface deposit.
Table 4 - Q2 Select Drilling Results at Mana Satellite Targets
Zone
Hole No.
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Siou Satellite North
MRC19-5149
64
71
7
1.68
Siou Satellite North
MRC19-5150
71
78
7
1.76
Fofina South
MRC19-5206
4
10
6
2.75
45
53
8
1.88
87
123
36
1.40
Fofina South
MRC19-5218
97
104
7
1.46
Geologic Review at Mana
At the end of the second quarter, we hired a geological consulting firm to carry out an external review at Mana. Analysis and compilation are expected to be completed by year-end and to generate new targets for 2020 within trucking distance to the plant.
Nabanga
As planned, no drilling was done at Nabanga in the second quarter. Work on the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") continues and is scheduled for release in the third quarter.
Korhogo
In the quarter, 600 holes of auger drilling (10,835 meters) and 1,306 meters of trenching were completed on the Korhogo property in Cote d'Ivoire. Two trenches in the northern part of the permit returned values of up to 6.10 g/t Au over 2 meters and 1.13 g/t Au over 3 meters. The program is expected to be completed before year-end.
Board of Directors Appointment
SEMAFO is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Buron to its Board of Directors, effective August 5, 2019. Mr. Buron joined the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee.
Mr. Buron has served as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Domtar Corporation and Domtar Inc. since 2004 and previously held other senior finance positions within Domtar. Before joining Domtar in 1999, he held various finance positions with a leading firm in the commercialization and development of IT applications, solutions and tools as well as with a major international accounting firm.
Holder of a bachelor of commerce degree from Université Laval, Mr. Buron has 30 years of experience in finance. He is a member of the Quebec Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) Order and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He currently sits on the board of the McGill University Health Center Foundation.
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "goal", "by end of 2020"" "within reach"" "deferred to", "deliver", "long-term", "guidance", "targets", "will", "on time, on budget", "objective", "scheduled", "expect", "aim", "generate", "committed", "building", "leveraging" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the ability to (i) achieve the resource goal of 2.5 - 3.0M ounces at Bantou by 2020, (ii) deliver long term shareholder value, (iii) meet our 2019 revised guidance, (iv) resume the processing of ore at Mana at the end of October, (v) deliver the Siou Underground on-time and on-budget, (vi) achieve full production from Siou Underground in the first quarter of 2020, (vii) provide an updated budget and exploration plan for Karankasso in the third quarter, (viii) identify a near-surface deposit at Mana and generate new targets for 2020 within trucking distance to the plant, (ix) complete the Nabanga PEA by the third quarter, the ability to increase reserves and resources, the ability to execute on our strategic focus, fluctuation in the price of currencies, gold or operating costs, mining industry risks, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources, delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits) and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2018 Annual MD&A, as updated in SEMAFO's 2019 First and Second Quarter MD&As, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. These documents are also available on our website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)
As at
As at
December 31,
2018
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
108,858
96,519
Trade and other receivables
46,397
29,434
Income tax receivable
5,870
6,390
Inventories
86,355
83,211
Other current assets
5,601
5,378
253,081
220,932
Non-current assets
Advance receivable
1,779
2,117
Restricted cash
25,305
25,340
Property, plant and equipment
835,787
782,060
Intangible asset
1,133
1,204
Other non-current financial assets
1,110
2,622
865,114
813,343
Total assets
1,118,195
1,034,275
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
66,878
63,905
Current portion of long-term debt
60,026
60,181
Current portion of lease liabilities
12,325
7,820
Current portion of share unit plan liabilities
6,078
3,311
Provisions
2,930
3,051
148,237
138,268
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
28,476
57,388
Lease liabilities
22,887
20,144
Share unit plan liabilities
3,873
2,263
Provisions
24,581
23,561
Deferred income tax liabilities
65,044
39,548
144,861
142,904
Total liabilities
293,098
281,172
Equity
Shareholders of the Corporation
Share capital
646,005
623,604
Contributed surplus
6,555
6,771
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(18,427)
(18,909)
Retained earnings
144,281
109,216
778,414
720,682
Non-controlling interests
46,683
32,421
Total equity
825,097
753,103
Total liabilities and equity
1,118,195
1,034,275
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)
For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
(Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)
Three-month period
ended June 30,
Six-month period
ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
$
$
$
$
Revenue - Gold sales
134,985
58,517
273,526
121,215
Costs of operations
Mining operation expenses
53,653
38,679
105,058
78,457
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
40,938
22,583
80,566
48,011
General and administrative
3,949
3,859
7,909
7,776
Corporate social responsibility expenses
17
341
374
563
Share-based compensation
3,687
613
6,519
2,031
Operating income (loss)
32,741
(7,558)
73,100
(15,623)
Other expenses (income)
Finance income
(612)
(612)
(1,160)
(1,253)
Finance costs
3,065
287
6,621
600
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(286)
1,292
210
864
Income (loss) before income taxes
30,574
(8,525)
67,429
(15,834)
Income tax expense (recovery)
Current
1,139
(238)
1,873
289
Deferred
10,573
2,826
25,572
(110)
11,712
2,588
27,445
179
Net income (loss) for the period
18,862
(11,113)
39,984
(16,013)
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Corporation
15,705
(10,431)
33,371
(15,141)
Non-controlling interests
3,157
(682)
6,613
(872)
18,862
(11,113)
39,984
(16,013)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
0.05
(0.03)
0.10
(0.05)
Diluted
0.05
(0.03)
0.10
(0.05)
Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively
(Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)
Three-month period
ended June 30,
Six-month period
ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
$
$
$
$
Cash flows from (used in):
Operating activities
Net income (loss) for the period
18,862
(11,113)
39,984
(16,013)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
40,938
22,583
80,566
48,011
Share-based compensation
3,687
613
6,519
2,031
Amortization of deferred transaction costs
377
-
877
-
Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
(332)
991
(216)
439
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
10,573
2,826
25,572
(110)
Other
234
(61)
17
(128)
Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital
74,339
15,839
153,319
34,230
Changes in non-cash working capital items
(4,246)
5,039
(19,982)
(10,597)
Net cash provided by operating activities
70,093
20,878
133,337
23,633
Financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(15,000)
-
(30,000)
-
Repayment of equipment financing
(78)
(78)
(155)
(155)
Payments of lease liabilities
(3,261)
(1,165)
(5,386)
(2,310)
Proceeds on issuance of share capital, net of expenses
1,056
120
1,486
861
Net cash used in financing activities
(17,283)
(1,123)
(34,055)
(1,604)
Investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(44,237)
(48,700)
(87,416)
(109,856)
Net cash received on acquisition of Savary Gold Corporation
232
-
232
-
Proceeds (acquisitions) from equity investments
63
98
63
(1,508)
Net cash used in investing activities
(43,942)
(48,602)
(87,121)
(111,364)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,005
(1,702)
178
(744)
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
9,873
(30,549)
12,339
(90,079)
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
98,985
139,420
96,519
198,950
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
108,858
108,871
108,858
108,871
Interest paid
2,611
2,406
5,386
4,736
Interest received
615
739
1,163
1,449
Income tax paid
-
2,010
851
3,366
Boungou, Burkina Faso
Mining Operations
Three-month period
ended June 30,
2019
Six-month period
ended June 30,
2019
Operating Data
Mining
Waste mined (tonnes)
3,539,500
5,645,500
Ore mined (tonnes)
470,700
750,700
Operational stripping ratio
7.5
7.5
Capitalized Stripping Activity
Waste material - Boungou (tonnes)
3,183,800
8,228,400
Total strip ratio
14.3
18.5
Processing
Tonnes processed (tonnes)
282,700
591,400
Head grade (g/t)
7.19
6.83
Recovery (%)
96
96
Gold ounces produced
62,800
124,700
Gold ounces sold
63,800
128,500
Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)
Revenues - Gold sales
84,144
168,636
Mining operation expenses
17,619
34,689
Government royalties and development taxes
4,701
9,425
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
24,643
49,591
General and administrative
278
495
Corporate social responsibility expenses
5
87
Segment operating income
36,898
74,349
Statistics (in dollars)
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
1,318
1,312
Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1
61
57
Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1
86
87
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1
350
343
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1
476
505
Depreciation (per ounce sold)2
386
386
1
See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.
2
Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.
Mana, Burkina Faso
Mining Operations
Three-month period
ended June 30,
Six-month period
ended June 30,
2019
2018
Variation
2019
2018
Variation
Operating Data
Mining
Waste mined (tonnes)
3,366,700
5,121,300
(34%)
6,133,000
10,327,100
(41%)
Ore mined (tonnes)
478,600
478,200
-
886,700
1,070,500
(17%)
Operational stripping ratio
7.0
10.7
(35%)
6.9
9.6
(28%)
Capitalized Stripping Activity
Waste material - Siou (tonnes)
2,048,700
-
-
4,454,600
-
-
Waste material - Wona (tonnes)
1,586,000
3,513,700
(55%)
3,411,000
6,717,900
(49%)
3,634,700
3,513,700
3%
7,865,600
6,717,900
17%
Total strip ratio
14.6
18.1
(19%)
15.8
15.9
(1%)
Processing
Ore processed (tonnes)
502,900
604,200
(17%)
930,800
1,216,200
(23%)
Low grade material (tonnes)
116,200
32,600
256%
328,500
72,300
354%
Tonnes processed (tonnes)
619,100
636,800
(3%)
1,259,300
1,288,500
(2%)
Head grade (g/t)
2.12
2.35
(10%)
2.20
2.30
(4%)
Recovery (%)
88
95
(7%)
87
96
(9%)
Gold ounces produced
37,000
45,700
(19%)
77,500
91,200
(15%)
Gold ounces sold
38,900
45,100
(14%)
80,300
92,000
(13%)
Financial Data
Revenues - Gold sales
50,841
58,517
(13%)
104,890
121,215
(13%)
Mining operations expenses
29,026
36,139
(20%)
56,208
72,773
(23%)
Government royalties
2,307
2,540
(9%)
4,736
5,684
(17%)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
16,146
22,488
(28%)
30,677
47,820
(36%)
General and administrative
584
699
(16%)
1,127
1,334
(16%)
Corporate social responsibility expenses
12
212
(94%)
287
397
(28%)
Segment operating income (loss)
2,766
(3,561)
-
11,855
(6,793)
-
Statistics (in dollars)
Average realized selling price (per ounce)
1,306
1,298
1%
1,306
1,317
(1%)
Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)¹
47
56
(16%)
44
55
(20%)
Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1
65
70
(7%)
63
69
(9%)
Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹
805
858
(6%)
759
853
(11%)
All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹
1,152
1,103
4
1,113
1,093
2%
Depreciation (per ounce sold)²
415
499
(17%)
382
520
(27%)
1
See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.
2
Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.
