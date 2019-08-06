SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $74 Million

Bantou Resource Goal of 2.5 - 3.0 Million Ounces by End of 2020

MONTREAL, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - SEMAFO Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) is pleased to announce another solid quarter of operations, development and exploration activities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

Consolidated gold production of 99,800 ounces

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital 1 of $74.3 million or $0.22 per share 1

of or per share Net income attributable to shareholders of $15.7 million or $0.05 per share

or per share Acquisition of Savary Gold closed April 30, 2019

Discovery of new Bantou Nord Zone, 1.5km northeast of Bantou Zone

Three rigs drilling at Bantou with resource goal of 2.5 - 3.0M ounces by end of 2020

ounces by end of 2020 Balance sheet remains conservative with net cash and 100% exposure to upside in gold price

Benoit Desormeaux, President and Chief Executive Officer of SEMAFO, states: "We had a strong second quarter where our operations performed well and with the discovery of the Bantou Nord Zone, our resource goal of 2.5 - 3.0M ounces by end of 2020 for Bantou and Karankasso is well within reach. Our two investor days in the quarter highlighted a team that has been working together at SEMAFO for over 15 years, and we saw the benefits of this in our results. After quarter-end, a pit wall failure occurred at Mana. While we are disappointed that this will affect our 2019 production and results, we are pleased to note that no-one was injured and that the ounces have only been deferred to 2020."

_________________________________



1 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and per share are a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.

Consolidated Results and Mining Operations







Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30,

2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Gold ounces produced 99,800 45,700 118% 202,200 91,200 122% Gold ounces sold 102,700 45,100 128% 208,800 92,000 127%













(in thousands of dollars, except amounts per ounce, per tonne and per share)











Revenues - Gold sales 134,985 58,517 131% 273,526 121,215 126% Operating income (loss) 32,741 (7,558) - 73,100 (15,623) -













Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of the Corporation 15,705 (10,431) - 33,371 (15,141) - Basic earnings per share 0.05 (0.03) - 0.10 (0.05) - Diluted earnings per share 0.05 (0.03) - 0.10 (0.05) -



























Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital1 74,339 15,839 369% 153,319 34,230 348% Per share1 0.22 0.05 340% 0.47 0.11 327%













Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,313 1,298 1% 1,310 1,317 (1%) Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹ 522 858 (39%) 503 853 (41%) All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹ 732 1,103 (34%) 739 1,093 (32%)

2019 Guidance - Consolidated

2019 Guidance Initial Outlook -

Consolidated Revised

Outlook -

Consolidated Outlook -

Boungou Initial Outlook -

Mana Revised

Outlook - Mana Gold production ('000 oz). 390-430 350-380 220-240 170-190 130-140 All-in sustaining cost1 ("AISC") ($/oz) 685-735 685-735 470-510 950-1020 950-1020











Capital Expenditure (included in AISC)

(in millions of $)









Sustaining 14 14 4 10 10 Stripping 64 56 21 43 35

78 70 25 53 45











Non-recurring Development Expenditure (not included in AISC)

(in millions of $)









Siou underground development 41 41 - 41 41 Air strips & mill optimisations 8 8 6 2 2 Mining costs during Mana's shutdown - 22 - - 22

49 71 6 43 65





1 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital and per share, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19.

Our 2019 Boungou guidance remains unchanged. Operations are tracking according to plan and in line with annual targets. In the first quarter, we noted that the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) for Boungou was slightly above the top end of the 2019 AISC guidance range. We further noted that this was expected and that over the remainder of the year, the AISC will track back into the 2019 annual guidance range. In the second quarter, we see that the strip ratio decreased (as per the mine plan) with a corresponding reduction in AISC.

Mana Revised Guidance

A pit wall failure occurred in early August in the northern part of the Wona pit where there is no active mining. No-one was injured, and no equipment was damaged.

Currently, we are mining in the southern part of Wona pit. However, under the 2019 mine plan, some 45,000 ounces were expected from the northern portion of the pit between late August and year-end. To mine securely and regain access to ore in Wona North, we will have to push back the pit wall and mine approximately 6 million tonnes of waste material. As a result, mining of ore in the northern part of the pit will be deferred until the first quarter of 2020. These 6 million tonnes were part of the life of mine plan in 2021 and therefore do not represent additional tonnes or cost.

After evaluating multiple scenarios to compensate for the ore from Wona North in 2019, we established that there would be insufficient ore to feed the mill for approximately ten weeks. We now expect to suspend the processing of ore at Mana between mid-August and end of October.

The mining plan for the Siou pit remains unchanged: Development of Siou open pit is ongoing with ore expected in the fourth quarter; and development of Siou underground is proceeding on time and on budget.

We estimate the impact at Mana to be approximately 40,000 - 50,000 ounces of lower production than originally contemplated. Therefore, annual guidance at Mana has been revised to 130,000 - 140,000 from the original 170,000 - 190,000 ounces. There is no change to our Mana all-in sustaining cost (AISC) guidance. During the shutdown, mining costs of approximately $22 million for Siou and Wona will be capitalized in development and there will be a non-recurring charge of approximately $7 million mostly representing fixed costs for the period.

Siou Underground Continues on Time, on Budget

Underground development at Siou continued to advance well with 4,400 meters completed at end of July. The pace of development continues in line with our goal of reaching full production in the first quarter of 2020. At quarter-end, development continued on budget, with $31.2 million of the total $51.7 million budget incurred. Further grade control drilling in the quarter remained consistent with the block model.

Exploration & Development

Bantou

Exploration in the second quarter continued to focus on Bantou where a total of 190 RC holes (29,899 meters) and 17 core holes (3,307 meters) was completed. On June 3, we announced the discovery of a significant new gold zone called Bantou Nord. The Bantou Nord Zone is located 1.5 kilometers northeast of the Bantou Zone, which hosts an inferred resource estimate of 361,000 oz at 5.35 g/t Au.

The 2019 Bantou exploration budget was originally set at $3 million and involved one drill rig. Given Bantou's prospectivity and exploration success to date, its 2019 budget was increased to $11 million. The updated exploration program includes three rigs: i) one dedicated to follow-up drilling at the new Bantou Nord discovery; ii) a second testing the Bantou Zone along the plunge of the mineralization; and iii) a third one exploring grassroots targets over the entire property including follow-up drilling on the Bantou Proximal Zone located immediately west of the Bantou Zone.

Bantou Nord Zone

Following the June 3 discovery, the Bantou Nord drill program consisted of north-south lines almost perpendicular to the original discovery lines. The objective was to confirm the disseminated nature of the mineralization in addition to provide a better understanding of the geometry of the deposit. Results to date confirm the disseminated nature with grades and widths similar to those previously reported (see Table 1 with multiple intersections of +/- 100-meter lengths with grades ranging from 1.0 g/t Au to 1.4 g/t Au). In addition, the drilling appears in line with the original interpreted surface area of mineralization of 300 meters by 250 meters.

Table 1 - Q2 Select Drill Results from Bantou Nord Zone

Section Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) 407750E KRC19-0431 125 165* 40 0.96 407750E KRC19-0432 96 162* 66 1.78 407750E KRC19-0434 64 136 72 1.03 407750E KRC19-0436 3 161* 158 1.26 407750E KRC19-0437 5 114 109 1.41 407650E KRC19-0440 4 174 170 1.16 407650E KRC19-0441 23 88 65 1.28



* Hole ends in mineralization

Bantou Zone

At the Bantou Zone, high grade intersections were obtained along the moderate north plunge as interpreted by the block model (Table 2). Following completion of the programs, a revised resource estimate will be completed for the Bantou and Bantou Nord Zones that will be included in the year-end resource statement.

Table 2 - Q2 Select Drill Results from Bantou Zone

Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Chert DMP010 277.7 279 1.3 14.92 Chert DMP010 284.2 302,9 18.7 7.43 BIF DMP013 95.3 104 8.7 2.85 Chert DYDD020 176.6 178 1.4 9.72



* All assays are uncut

Bantou Proximal Zone and Regional Targets

As shown in Table 3, Bantou Proximal Zone continues to return excellent results that will be followed up in the fourth quarter. In addition, the exploration drill returned interesting intersections at two new areas, called Peni and Sikongo. Peni is located 6 kilometers north-northeast of Bantou Nord, with Sikongo located 12 kilometers directly north of Bantou Nord. Further drilling has been scheduled in the second half of the year.

Table 3 - Q2 Select Drill Results from Bantou Proximal Zone and Regional Targets

Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Bantou Prox KRC19-0454 27 32 5 2.32 Bantou Prox KRC19-0456 75 78 3 4.22 Bantou Prox KRC19-0458 46 48 2 8.47 Bantou Prox KRC19-0460 63 70 7 44.16 Peni KRC19-0388 25 28 3 2.53 Peni KRC19-0393 41 49 8 8.04 Peni KRC19-0393 111 121 10 1.59 Sikongo KRC19-0358 5 11 6 4.28 Sikongo KRC19-0359 149 150 1 5.37



* All assays are uncut

Karankasso

Since closing the Savary Gold Corporation ('Savary Gold') acquisition on April 30, the Karankasso database has been merged with the Bantou database. During the quarter, the transition with the Savary Gold team continued in an orderly fashion with everyone working together towards the common goal of maximizing the potential of the combined 1,250 km² district-scale property. In the third quarter, we will provide an updated budget and exploration plan.

Boungou

A total of 1,333 holes (13,361 meters) of auger drilling was completed north of the Boungou Mine in the second quarter in order to evaluate exploration targets in close proximity to the plant. No RC drilling was conducted during the quarter. Drilling is expected to resume after the rainy season.

Mana

During the quarter, a total of 96 holes (12,822 meters) was completed at Mana to test potential satellite targets proximal to existing deposits, including 4,519 meters at the Pompoi target east of Yaramoko Mine. The drilling program at Pompoi is approximately half-complete with no significant findings to date. Significant intersections were obtained on two satellite targets. The first is located six kilometers north of the Siou deposit, and the second is located five kilometers south of the Fofina deposit (see Table 4 below). Among these, hole MRC19-5206, which was drilled down dip of the zone, helped to confirm the orientation. Following detailed interpretation, an additional drill program will be completed with the aim of identifying a near-surface deposit.

Table 4 - Q2 Select Drilling Results at Mana Satellite Targets

Zone Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Siou Satellite North MRC19-5149 64 71 7 1.68 Siou Satellite North MRC19-5150 71 78 7 1.76 Fofina South MRC19-5206 4 10 6 2.75 45 53 8 1.88 87 123 36 1.40 Fofina South MRC19-5218 97 104 7 1.46

Geologic Review at Mana

At the end of the second quarter, we hired a geological consulting firm to carry out an external review at Mana. Analysis and compilation are expected to be completed by year-end and to generate new targets for 2020 within trucking distance to the plant.

Nabanga

As planned, no drilling was done at Nabanga in the second quarter. Work on the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") continues and is scheduled for release in the third quarter.

Korhogo

In the quarter, 600 holes of auger drilling (10,835 meters) and 1,306 meters of trenching were completed on the Korhogo property in Cote d'Ivoire. Two trenches in the northern part of the permit returned values of up to 6.10 g/t Au over 2 meters and 1.13 g/t Au over 3 meters. The program is expected to be completed before year-end.

Board of Directors Appointment

SEMAFO is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Buron to its Board of Directors, effective August 5, 2019. Mr. Buron joined the Audit Committee and the Human Resources and Corporate Governance Committee.

Mr. Buron has served as Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Domtar Corporation and Domtar Inc. since 2004 and previously held other senior finance positions within Domtar. Before joining Domtar in 1999, he held various finance positions with a leading firm in the commercialization and development of IT applications, solutions and tools as well as with a major international accounting firm.

Holder of a bachelor of commerce degree from Université Laval, Mr. Buron has 30 years of experience in finance. He is a member of the Quebec Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) Order and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. He currently sits on the board of the McGill University Health Center Foundation.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "goal", "by end of 2020"" "within reach"" "deferred to", "deliver", "long-term", "guidance", "targets", "will", "on time, on budget", "objective", "scheduled", "expect", "aim", "generate", "committed", "building", "leveraging" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include the ability to (i) achieve the resource goal of 2.5 - 3.0M ounces at Bantou by 2020, (ii) deliver long term shareholder value, (iii) meet our 2019 revised guidance, (iv) resume the processing of ore at Mana at the end of October, (v) deliver the Siou Underground on-time and on-budget, (vi) achieve full production from Siou Underground in the first quarter of 2020, (vii) provide an updated budget and exploration plan for Karankasso in the third quarter, (viii) identify a near-surface deposit at Mana and generate new targets for 2020 within trucking distance to the plant, (ix) complete the Nabanga PEA by the third quarter, the ability to increase reserves and resources, the ability to execute on our strategic focus, fluctuation in the price of currencies, gold or operating costs, mining industry risks, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral reserves and resources, delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits) and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2018 Annual MD&A, as updated in SEMAFO's 2019 First and Second Quarter MD&As, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. These documents are also available on our website at www.semafo.com . SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)



As at

June 30,

2019 As at December 31, 2018

$ $





Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 108,858 96,519 Trade and other receivables 46,397 29,434 Income tax receivable 5,870 6,390 Inventories 86,355 83,211 Other current assets 5,601 5,378

253,081 220,932 Non-current assets



Advance receivable 1,779 2,117 Restricted cash 25,305 25,340 Property, plant and equipment 835,787 782,060 Intangible asset 1,133 1,204 Other non-current financial assets 1,110 2,622

865,114 813,343 Total assets 1,118,195 1,034,275





Liabilities









Current liabilities



Trade payables and accrued liabilities 66,878 63,905 Current portion of long-term debt 60,026 60,181 Current portion of lease liabilities 12,325 7,820 Current portion of share unit plan liabilities 6,078 3,311 Provisions 2,930 3,051

148,237 138,268 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 28,476 57,388 Lease liabilities 22,887 20,144 Share unit plan liabilities 3,873 2,263 Provisions 24,581 23,561 Deferred income tax liabilities 65,044 39,548

144,861 142,904 Total liabilities 293,098 281,172





Equity









Shareholders of the Corporation



Share capital 646,005 623,604 Contributed surplus 6,555 6,771 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (18,427) (18,909) Retained earnings 144,281 109,216

778,414 720,682 Non-controlling interests 46,683 32,421





Total equity 825,097 753,103 Total liabilities and equity 1,118,195 1,034,275

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)







Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $









Revenue - Gold sales 134,985 58,517 273,526 121,215









Costs of operations







Mining operation expenses 53,653 38,679 105,058 78,457 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 40,938 22,583 80,566 48,011 General and administrative 3,949 3,859 7,909 7,776 Corporate social responsibility expenses 17 341 374 563 Share-based compensation 3,687 613 6,519 2,031









Operating income (loss) 32,741 (7,558) 73,100 (15,623)









Other expenses (income)







Finance income (612) (612) (1,160) (1,253) Finance costs 3,065 287 6,621 600 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (286) 1,292 210 864









Income (loss) before income taxes 30,574 (8,525) 67,429 (15,834)









Income tax expense (recovery)







Current 1,139 (238) 1,873 289 Deferred 10,573 2,826 25,572 (110)

11,712 2,588 27,445 179









Net income (loss) for the period 18,862 (11,113) 39,984 (16,013)









Attributable to:







Shareholders of the Corporation 15,705 (10,431) 33,371 (15,141) Non-controlling interests 3,157 (682) 6,613 (872)

18,862 (11,113) 39,984 (16,013)









Earnings (loss) per share







Basic 0.05 (0.03) 0.10 (0.05) Diluted 0.05 (0.03) 0.10 (0.05)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)



Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018

$ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in):

















Operating activities







Net income (loss) for the period 18,862 (11,113) 39,984 (16,013) Adjustments for:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 40,938 22,583 80,566 48,011 Share-based compensation 3,687 613 6,519 2,031 Amortization of deferred transaction costs 377 - 877 - Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (332) 991 (216) 439 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 10,573 2,826 25,572 (110) Other 234 (61) 17 (128) Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital 74,339 15,839 153,319 34,230 Changes in non-cash working capital items (4,246) 5,039 (19,982) (10,597) Net cash provided by operating activities 70,093 20,878 133,337 23,633









Financing activities







Repayment of long-term debt (15,000) - (30,000) - Repayment of equipment financing (78) (78) (155) (155) Payments of lease liabilities (3,261) (1,165) (5,386) (2,310) Proceeds on issuance of share capital, net of expenses 1,056 120 1,486 861 Net cash used in financing activities (17,283) (1,123) (34,055) (1,604)









Investing activities







Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (44,237) (48,700) (87,416) (109,856) Net cash received on acquisition of Savary Gold Corporation 232 - 232 - Proceeds (acquisitions) from equity investments 63 98 63 (1,508) Net cash used in investing activities (43,942) (48,602) (87,121) (111,364)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,005 (1,702) 178 (744) Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period 9,873 (30,549) 12,339 (90,079) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 98,985 139,420 96,519 198,950 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 108,858 108,871 108,858 108,871 Interest paid 2,611 2,406 5,386 4,736 Interest received 615 739 1,163 1,449 Income tax paid - 2,010 851 3,366





Boungou, Burkina Faso Mining Operations



Three-month period ended June 30, 2019 Six-month period ended June 30, 2019 Operating Data









Mining



Waste mined (tonnes) 3,539,500 5,645,500 Ore mined (tonnes) 470,700 750,700 Operational stripping ratio 7.5 7.5 Capitalized Stripping Activity



Waste material - Boungou (tonnes) 3,183,800 8,228,400 Total strip ratio 14.3 18.5





Processing



Tonnes processed (tonnes) 282,700 591,400 Head grade (g/t) 7.19 6.83 Recovery (%) 96 96 Gold ounces produced 62,800 124,700 Gold ounces sold 63,800 128,500





Financial Data (in thousands of dollars)



Revenues - Gold sales 84,144 168,636 Mining operation expenses 17,619 34,689 Government royalties and development taxes 4,701 9,425 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 24,643 49,591 General and administrative 278 495 Corporate social responsibility expenses 5 87 Segment operating income 36,898 74,349





Statistics (in dollars)



Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,318 1,312 Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)1 61 57 Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1 86 87 Total cash cost (per ounce sold)1 350 343 All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)1 476 505 Depreciation (per ounce sold)2 386 386





1 Cash operating cost, cash operating cost including stripping, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

Mana, Burkina Faso Mining Operations



Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30,

2019 2018 Variation 2019 2018 Variation Operating Data











Mining











Waste mined (tonnes) 3,366,700 5,121,300 (34%) 6,133,000 10,327,100 (41%) Ore mined (tonnes) 478,600 478,200 - 886,700 1,070,500 (17%) Operational stripping ratio 7.0 10.7 (35%) 6.9 9.6 (28%) Capitalized Stripping Activity











Waste material - Siou (tonnes) 2,048,700 - - 4,454,600 - - Waste material - Wona (tonnes) 1,586,000 3,513,700 (55%) 3,411,000 6,717,900 (49%)

3,634,700 3,513,700 3% 7,865,600 6,717,900 17% Total strip ratio 14.6 18.1 (19%) 15.8 15.9 (1%)













Processing











Ore processed (tonnes) 502,900 604,200 (17%) 930,800 1,216,200 (23%) Low grade material (tonnes) 116,200 32,600 256% 328,500 72,300 354% Tonnes processed (tonnes) 619,100 636,800 (3%) 1,259,300 1,288,500 (2%) Head grade (g/t) 2.12 2.35 (10%) 2.20 2.30 (4%) Recovery (%) 88 95 (7%) 87 96 (9%) Gold ounces produced 37,000 45,700 (19%) 77,500 91,200 (15%) Gold ounces sold 38,900 45,100 (14%) 80,300 92,000 (13%)













Financial Data

(in thousands of dollars)











Revenues - Gold sales 50,841 58,517 (13%) 104,890 121,215 (13%) Mining operations expenses 29,026 36,139 (20%) 56,208 72,773 (23%) Government royalties 2,307 2,540 (9%) 4,736 5,684 (17%) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 16,146 22,488 (28%) 30,677 47,820 (36%) General and administrative 584 699 (16%) 1,127 1,334 (16%) Corporate social responsibility expenses 12 212 (94%) 287 397 (28%) Segment operating income (loss) 2,766 (3,561) - 11,855 (6,793) -













Statistics (in dollars)











Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,306 1,298 1% 1,306 1,317 (1%) Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)¹ 47 56 (16%) 44 55 (20%) Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1 65 70 (7%) 63 69 (9%) Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹ 805 858 (6%) 759 853 (11%) All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹ 1,152 1,103 4 1,113 1,093 2% Depreciation (per ounce sold)² 415 499 (17%) 382 520 (27%)





1 Cash operating cost, cash operating cost including stripping, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures" section of the MD&A, note 19. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.