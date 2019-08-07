Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Proposal of the Nomination Committee and candidates to the Board of Directors and Nomination Committee

A Shareholders' Meeting of Arion Bank will be held at the Bank's headquarters at Borgartún 19, 105 Reykjavík on 9 August 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

One item on the agenda is the election of two members to the Board of Directors. Deadline for notifications of candidacy was at 4:00 p.m. on 4 August 2019. One member of the Nomination Committee will also be appointed.

The following candidates have announced they wish to stand for election to the Board of Directors of Arion Bank:

Gunnar Sturluson

Már Wolfgang Mixa

Paul Richard Horner

The Nomination Committee has examined the nominations received and has assessed whether the candidates are dependent or independent of the Bank. The Committee proposes that Gunnar Sturluson and Paul Richard Horner be elected to the Board. The report of the Nomination Committee is attached and information on the candidates will be available on the Bank's website no later than 4:00 p.m. on 7 August 2019.

The following candidate announced their wish to stand for election to the Nomination Committee of Arion Bank:

Júlíus Þorfinnsson

The Board of Directors of Arion Bank has assessed whether the candidate for the Nomination Committee is dependent or independent of the Bank. In the Board's assessment, the candidate is independent of Arion Bank hf., its day-to-day managers and the Bank's major shareholders. Further information on the candidate will be available on the Bank's website no later than 4:00 p.m. on 7 August 2019.

For further information on the Shareholders' Meeting of Arion Bank please visit the Bank's website www.arionbanki.is/gm, by contacting Theodor Fridbertsson, Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.istel. +354 444 6760 or Haraldur Guðni Eidsson, Head of Corporate Communications, at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 7108.

Attachment