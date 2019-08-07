V1 Group Ltd: V1 Group's Subsidiary Crazy Sport Join Hands with BlueStacks to Build Global eSports Community

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2019 / V1 Group Limited ("V1 Group" or the "Group"; stock code: 00082.HK) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fengkuang Tiyu ("Crazy Sport"), has held a signing ceremony with BlueStacks, a leading Android emulator developer, at the 17th China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference ("ChinaJoy"). According to the signed global strategic cooperation document, the companies will join hands to build a global eSports community, initiate cooperation on the organisation and execution of eSports tournaments, as well as design and develop sports game derivatives.



Under the guidance of 12 government departments of the People's Republic of China (PRC), including the General Administration of Press and Publication, organised by the Gaming Publications Working Committee of the Publishers Association of China (???????????????????), the Foreign Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce of the PRC (???????????????), Shanghai Municipal Press and Publication Bureau (????????) and Shanghai Hanwei Xinheng Exhibition Co., Ltd. (????????????), and co-organised by the Shanghai Pudong New Area Municipal Government, ChinaJoy is an internationally renowned interactive digital entertainment expo. It is also one of the most influential events in the sector around the globe.



As the official game partner of the Chinese Super League ("CSL"), Crazy Sport is dedicated to creating happiness and promoting global influence and commercial value of the CSL through its series of quality soccer games, including Soccer Field(????), Soccer Manager Arena CSL(????), CSL Chess(????) and other CSL IP mobile games. At the expo, Crazy Sport held an exciting physical offline eSports competition with its CSL official eSports mobile game, Soccer Field, creating a spur for competitive eSports at ChinaJoy.

BlueStacks is a leading Android emulator developer with branches in over 30 countries and regions around the world, covering users in over 100 countries and regions. It is dedicated to help global mobile game developers and distributors construct a more thorough worldwide game distribution network.PENG Xitao, CEO of Crazy Sport, said, "By cooperating with BlueStacks, Crazy Sport will construct a smoother worldwide game distribution network. The recently launched software development kit (SDK), 'BlueStacks Inside', allows us to distribute our multi-category sports games to global computer game platforms such as Steam, Discord and BlueStacks directly, such that global game enthusiasts can all enjoy the pleasure of sports games."

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of V1 Group, Crazy Sport's cooperation with BlueStacks will accelerate the construction of V1 Group's "Video+" sports community business model, allowing the Group to further cultivate the cultural, sports and game markets and provide users with excellent cultural entertainment services.

In the future, Crazy Sport and BlueStacks will focus on strategic cooperation in three key areas, namely the global eSports game community, organisation and execution of eSports tournaments, and design and development of sports game derivatives. Through integration of their respective advantages, Crazy Sport and BlueStacks will provide a platform for global players to hold their own eSports tournaments and forge an eSports community for global gamers.

Founded in 2005, V1 Group Limited became a listed company on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, and is the first China online video company to be listed in Hong Kong. The Group has a "Video+" business focus. Supported by 5G technology, it aims to build an ecosystem around news video community, sports video community and video new retail. In 2016, V1 Group successfully transformed from a new media enterprise into an internet-based new economy entity. Leveraging on its diverse business covering the media, connected living, internet financing, advanced internet technology as well as other sectors, the Group has become one of the top 100 internet companies in China. the Company made a full acquisition of Fengkuang Tiyu ("Crazy Sport") in 2018 to accelerate the construction of its "Video+" sports community business model, creating a strong overall revenue growth momentum for the Group.

