

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the healthcare stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline on Tuesday.



1. Miragen Therapeutics Inc. (MGEN)



miRagen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs.



Lost 28.88% to close Tuesday's (Aug.6) trading at $1.33.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalyst:



The Company's lead drug candidate is Cobomarsen, which is under a phase II trial in patients with Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, dubbed SOLAR. Data from this trial is expected in the second half of 2020.



Cobomarsen is also being studied in phase I trials in the indications of adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).



Also in the pipeline are Remlarsen (MRG-201) a potential treatment of patients with fibrotic diseases, and MRG-110 (S95010) for the treatment of cardiovascular disease.



MRG-201 is under a phase II clinical trial in subjects with a predisposition for keloid formation, and results from this study are expected in the second half of 2019. Two phase I clinical trials designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MRG-110 are underway, with data anticipated this year.



2. Endo International plc (ENDP)



Endo International is a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company.



Lost 21.05% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.25.



News: The Company reported a decline in earnings and revenue in the second-quarter 2019 financial results.



Adjusted income from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 declined to $120 million or $0.52 per share from $172 million or $0.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue in the recent second quarter declined to $700 million from $715 million in the comparable year-ago quarter.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $695.9 million.



3. Equillium Inc. (EQ)



Lost 17.25% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.31.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



The Company's lead drug candidate is Itolizumab (EQ001).



-- A phase Ib/II clinical trial of EQ001 in patients with acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD), dubbed EQUATE, is underway, with data expected in the first quarter of 2020. -- A phase Ib proof-of-concept trials of EQ001 in uncontrolled asthma, dubbed EQUIP is underway, with topline data expected in the second half of 2020. -- A phase Ib proof-of-concept trial of EQ001 for the treatment of lupus nephritis is expected to be initiated during the second half of 2019.



4. Avinger Inc. (AVGR)



Avinger is a commercial-stage medical device company that designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease, or PAD.



Lost 15.29% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.44.



News: No news



Recent event:



-- On July 31, 2019, the Company reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 narrowed to $5.55 million or $0.87 per share from $6.64 million or $9.83 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for the recent second quarter increased to $2.32 million from $2.06 million in the year-earlier period.



-- On July 10, 2019, the Company announced that the 50th patient has been enrolled in its global, single-arm, multi-center study evaluating its Pantheris Lumivascular atherectomy system for treating in-stent restenosis (ISR) in lower extremity arteries. The study, dubbed INSIGHT, is designed to enroll up to 140 patients.



-- On June 21, the Company implemented a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock in order to secure NASDAQ listing.



5. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)



Leap Therapeutics is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics.



Lost 14.90% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.77.



News: The Company announced that its drug candidate DKN-01, in combination with Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda demonstrated higher survival and objective response outcomes in patients with advanced gastroesophageal junction and gastric cancer (GEJ/GC) whose tumors expressed high levels of DKK1 (DKK1-high). Despite the promising results, the stock plunged on Tuesday.



Outlining the path forward for DKN-01, Leap Therapeutics, in a conference call, revealed that updated data will be presented in September 2019 and that its business strategy is to identify a partner for late-stage development of the compound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX