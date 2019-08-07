Corbion first half 2019 results

Corbion reported H1 2019 sales of € 471.9 million, an increase of 7.4% compared to H1 2018, mostly because of positive currency effects. Organic sales growth was 0.9%. Adjusted EBITDA in H1 2019 decreased by 0.1% to € 71.4 million due to 0.6% organic growth, positive currency effects, more than offset by a negative impact of the consolidation of the acquired Algae Ingredients plant in Brazil.
"In the first half I was pleased to see a continued acceleration in the organic sales growth rates for our important Food business segment. Ingredient Solutions showed a mixed performance and ended below the targeted sales growth bandwidth as the Biochemicals business segment was facing significant headwinds in Electronics and Agrochemicals. Our EBITDA margins remained at a healthy level in both Food and Biochemicals. In Innovation Platforms we continued on our growth trajectory in the first half. The Total Corbion PLA joint venture saw a very strong performance in H1 2019, supported by positive market developments.
I would like to thank everybody for their support in the past 5 years. It has been my privilege to have served as Corbion's CEO. As I step down, I will be handing over to Olivier Rigaud. I would like to wish Olivier and all Corbion colleagues all the best in taking the business forward", said Tjerk de Ruiter, CEO.
Key financial highlights first half of 2019
- Net sales organic growth was 0.9%; volume growth was 1.8%
- Adjusted EBITDA was € 71.4 million (H1 2018: € 71.5 million), an organic increase of 0.6% (including 5.3% positive effect from IFRS 16 implementation)
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.1% (H1 2018: 16.3%)
- Adjustments at EBITDA level of € +3.4 million
- Operating result was € 46.4 million (H1 2018: 50.2 million)
- Free cash flow was € -29.3 million (H1 2018: €-16.3 million); the decline is mostly due to the acquisition of Granotec do Brazil (25 April 2019)
- Net debt/EBITDA at half-year end was 2.1x (year-end 2018: 1.8x)
|€ million
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Total growth
|Organic growth
|Net sales
|471.9
|439.2
|7.4%
|0.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|71.4
|71.5
|-0.1%
|0.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|15.1%
|16.3%
|Operating result
|46.4
|50.2
|-7.6%
|0.8%
|ROCE
|10.0%
|14.9%
