Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo, announces today that John Furey will join the board of directors as an independent board member. John was most recently Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Spark Therapeutics, a leading global gene therapy developer. This appointment will be effective at the next meeting of the board of directors of the company, in September 2019.

"John is an exceptional addition to our Board of Directors, and his arrival is very timely considering the stage of development of our company. He is bringing over 30 years of drug development and operational experience with a major focus on Gene Therapy over the last years. John led successfully global commercial and technical teams in different renowned pharmaceutical and biotech companies" comments Patrick Langlois, Chairman of Sensorion Board

"I am absolutely delighted to join Sensorion at this pivotal time. Its unique position in the field of inner ear and its diversified pipeline including next generation gene therapies present a great potential. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to support the advancement of Sensorion in this new class of innovative medicines to improve patients' standard of care" states John Furey

Nawal Ouzren, CEO of Sensorion comments, "with one of the richest pipeline of the inner ear field including two assets in phase 2 in addition to our new gene therapy portfolio, Sensorion is transforming its profile. The experience and leadership of John will be valuable to build bridges with the US investment community and guide our efforts to develop a successful leading global Biotech company"

John Furey is currently a non-executive director of Adaptimmune, a leader in T-cell therapy. He served most recently as chief operating officer (COO) for Spark Therapeutics, a leading global gene therapy developer. In that role, he was responsible for global commercial operations, medical affairs, technology development and technical operations. He led the successful launch of the first gene therapy in the US (LUXTURNA) and advanced the overall operational maturity of Spark Therapeutics.

Prior to Spark Therapeutics, John was senior vice president and head of global operations for Baxalta, where he directed manufacturing, quality, engineering, and process development. He actively managed a $2.5 billion production budget across Baxalta's global network and led a first-in-class supply chain organization for rare diseases. He also spent two years in China as general manager of Pfizer's vaccine business unit following a role with responsibility for global pricing and reimbursement at Pfizer Vaccines. Earlier in his career, he held both commercial and operations positions of increasing scope and responsibility with Pfizer and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals.

John Furey has an executive M.B.A. from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, a B.S. from Trinity College, Dublin, and a diploma in Environmental Health from the Dublin Institute of Technology

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent inner ear diseases such as hearing loss, vertigo and tinnitus. Our clinical-stage portfolio includes two phase 2 products: Seliforant (SENS-111) under investigation for acute unilateral vestibulopathy and Arazasetron (SENS-401) for sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL). We have built a unique R&D technology platform to expand our understanding of the physiopathology and etiology of inner ear related diseases enabling us to select the best targets and modalities for drug candidates. We also identify biomarkers to improve diagnosis and treatment of these underserved illnesses. Sensorion is launching in the second half of 2019 two preclinical gene programs aiming to correct hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including Usher Type 1 and deafness caused by a mutation of the gene encoding for Otoferlin. We are uniquely placed through our platforms and pipeline of potential therapeutics to make a lasting positive impact on hundreds of thousands of people with inner ear related disorders; a significant global unmet need in medicine today.

