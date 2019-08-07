Ageas reports on interim results

- Solid six months results supported by a strong second quarter
- Second quarter net result marked by a solid Non-Life performance supplemented by exceptional items in Asia and the UK
- 9th consecutive buy-back programme launched
Net Result
Inflows
Operating
Performance
Balance Sheet
Ageas CEO Bart De Smet said: « Ageas achieved its best half-year result ever. This was thanks to a strong performance in Life and Non-Life, an exceptional result in Asia and the positive impact of the Ogden interest rate review in the UK. With the exception of the UK, where we exited underperforming schemes and maintained our strict pricing policy, inflows at six months continued to progress. Given the Group's strong solvency and cash position, the Ageas Board has decided to launch the ninth consecutive share buyback programme. On the 28th of July the claims filing period for the Fortis settlement ended. Against the backdrop of an enormous number of claims filed, claims processing and initial payments remain ongoing. We are satisfied with the progress that has been made so far and look forward to being able to close this chapter in the interest of the claimaints, Ageas and its stakeholders.»
