Showa Denko K.K. IR Office, Finance & Accounting Department, Tel: 81-3-5470-3323

TOKYO, Aug 7, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004) today announced its 2019 2Q consolidated financial results.- 2019 Second Quarter Consolidated Financial Statements and summaryhttp://www.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/ir/library/fss2019-2q.pdfThe Company also issued the following supporting release:- SDK Revises 2019 Consolidated Performance Forecastwww.sdk.co.jp/assets/files/english/news/2019/20190807_sdknewsrelease_e.pdfAbout Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.