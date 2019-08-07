IMC Exploration Group Plc - Further re Placing of Shares



THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY IMC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

IMC Exploration Group plc ("IMC" or the "Company")

Further to Announcement of Share Placing and Admission;

Clarification Being Sought from the Administrators of SVS Securities plc ("SVS")



The Board of IMC on 26th July 2019 announced inter alia that it had raised £100,000 (one hundred thousand pounds Sterling) before expenses by way of a Placing of 10,000,000 (ten million) new Shares in the Company at a price of 1 penny per Placing Share, conditional only upon Admission of the Placing Shares, which occurred on 1st August 2019. The terms "Placing", "Shares", "Placing Shares" and "Admission" have the meanings ascribed to them in the Company's announcement of 26th July 2019.

A participant in the Placing was SVS. It was announced on 5th August 2019 that SVS had entered Special Administration under the Banking Act 2009 (as amended) and that the courts had appointed special administrators to resolve the affairs of SVS following its cessation of trading on 2nd August 2019. Details are available via this link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/news-stories/svs-securities-plc-enters-administration

SVS had irrevocably committed to subscribe for 6,500,000 (six-and-a-half million) Placing Shares in the Placing for a total consideration of £65,000 (sixty-five thousand pounds Sterling), which transaction had been due to settle on 1st August 2019. The Company is seeking confirmation from the special administrators of SVS of the status of the overdue settlement. Further announcement(s) will be made when IMC obtains substantive information from the special administrators of SVS.

Eamon P. O'Brien,

Executive Chairman,

Dublin, 7th August 2019

The Directors of IMC, after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

