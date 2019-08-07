Versus Systems to License Winfinite Functionality to HP, Inc. for use in select products and services

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus") announces that it has executed an agreement with HP, Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to license Versus' WINFINITE technology for use in HP products and services. The agreement provides for the non-exclusive use of Versus' technology and prizing software by HP and for access to the WINFINTE platform.

Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems comments, "Reaching this agreement is an important step for our Company. HP is our largest corporate partner to date and shows we have the ability to work with major, multinational firms at the cutting edge of technology. HP has the potential to become a major partner of ours. We look forward to future implementations of WINFINTE technology and to reaching future user milestones."

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems, Inc. has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game rewards engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

